This is a perfect embodiment of how celebrities are dressing differently for virtual award shows versus in-person ones. While this Schiaparelli cocktail dress might have been a misfire IRL, shot editorially at home it’s amazing with a high fashion message.

This is the ideal suit 2.0. The cropped pant silhouette with the white sock, the white ruffled shirt and multitude of chains turns this business staple into the ultimate fashion moment. Odom Jr. knows what he’s doing.

From the runway to the digital red carpet. This Dior Men’s ceremonial military look was solid on the runway as is, but on a personality like Levy it takes on a life of its own. Levy gets credit for consistently pushing the men’s wear envelope with humor and style.

The ombré strapless Prada jumpsuit is not an easy look to pull off, but Day wears it effortlessly. The gradation of purple into olive green is reminiscent of evening gowns past, while the pant has a military vibe that turns the look into an uber-cool effort. We anticipate many copycats.

Everything about this exudes sex appeal. The suit fits him perfectly, hinting toward a retro ’50s silhouette. It may be minimalistic through and through, but the Prada logo triangle on the tie reminds us that this isn’t as simple as it looks. The French cuff shirt and the classic watch give us a touch of heritage men’s wear that make it even cooler.

Fashion queen Zendaya injects happiness onto the virtual carpet with this bright orange voluminous skirt. The white tank top gives it a cool edge that balances the princess nature of such a full skirt.

We’re not in the 1800s anymore. Dynevor sheds her “Bridgerton” pastel good girl wardrobe for this leather crystal-embellished, formfitting dress. The harness detail across the chest playfully hints toward leather subcultures, and is perfectly matched by the cat’s-eye and slicked hair.

This Dior couture look is youthful, perfect for the 21-year-old. Miniskirts are all the rage on the runways in Paris this week, and she’s obviously on top of that trend. The painterly details add to the playfulness of the look while the volume sleeve gives glamour and evening vibes.