The bad — and worse still — from weekend one of Coachella.

Erika Jayne: C-

It’s safari Barbie in the wild! The boots are closer to waders than “sexy night out” shoes, and the hair extensions are too extreme, even for this wild cat.

Jasmine Sanders: B-

She’s time-traveled from 2019 back to an early-Nineties Camden Town nightclub. Between the choker, furry bikini and feathered heels she’s trying to present herself as the original raver. A key ingredient in that look? Her stacked neon VIP wristbands. It’s trashy but fun.

Hennessy Carolina: Fail

The Cruella de Vil-meets-cowgirl is full-on fashion hell — even under Coachella standards. Leather chaps are always a dangerous game — one we like to play, but with caution.

Billie Eilish: C+

This look is terrible — but very committed. She gets lost in a multitude of retro streetwear references, turning the look into complete costume. However, the razor scooter saves it. Who knew we had a need for speed?

Hailey Bieber: B-

There is nothing original about beat-up jeans with lingerie. Her attempt to channel early Madonna gets a bit of an upgrade with the Vans and the Versace belt. But the statement diamonds make it cheesy.

Draya Michele: D

This moving sunset is very dizzying, and the tie-dye bikini reads more like a diaper. But in a Coachella season when naked was the new clothing, she’s very covered up!

Ross Butler: D-

This is very spring break douche bag. The brightly colored bandana is the first offense; but a homemade tank top with a generous helping of side boob is inexcusable. We just hope that his hiking boots take him far away from here.

Quincy: Fail

This is what nightmares are made of. The pastel blue silky robe paired with a matching pant and mirrored aviators evoke a sleazy Miami club promoter from the Eighties.