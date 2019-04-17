RC-41619-001

The bad — and worse still — from weekend one of Coachella.

Erika Jayne: C-

Erika JayneMoschino x The Sims Party, Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Weekend 1, Day 2, Indio, USA - 13 Apr 2019Wearing Moschino

Erika Jayne  Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

It’s safari Barbie in the wild! The boots are closer to waders than “sexy night out” shoes, and the hair extensions are too extreme, even for this wild cat.

Jasmine Sanders: B-

Jasmine SandersMoschino x The Sims Party, Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Weekend 1, Day 2, Indio, USA - 13 Apr 2019

Jasmine Sanders  Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

She’s time-traveled from 2019 back to an early-Nineties Camden Town nightclub. Between the choker, furry bikini and feathered heels she’s trying to present herself as the original raver. A key ingredient in that look? Her stacked neon VIP wristbands. It’s trashy but fun.

Hennessy Carolina: Fail

Hennessy CarolinaRevolve Party, Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Weekend 1, Day 3, La Quinta, USA - 14 Apr 2019

Hennessy Carolina  Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

The Cruella de Vil-meets-cowgirl is full-on fashion hell — even under Coachella standards. Leather chaps are always a dangerous game — one we like to play, but with caution.

Billie Eilish: C+

Billie Eilish rides a scooter on the tennis court at the 5th annual Interscope Coachella party.The 5th Annual Interscope Coachella Party, Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Weekend 1, Day 2, Palm Springs, USA - 13 Apr 2019

Billie Eilish  Christopher Polk/REX/Shutterstock

This look is terrible — but very committed. She gets lost in a multitude of retro streetwear references, turning the look into complete costume. However, the razor scooter saves it. Who knew we had a need for speed?

Hailey Bieber: B-

Hailey BieberLevi's Brunch, Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Weekend 1, Day 2, Indian Wells, USA - 13 Apr 2019Wearing Dior, Vintage, Corset

Hailey Bieber  Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

There is nothing original about beat-up jeans with lingerie. Her attempt to channel early Madonna gets a bit of an upgrade with the Vans and the Versace belt. But the statement diamonds make it cheesy.

Draya Michele: D

Draya MicheleRevolve Party, Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Weekend 1, Day 3, La Quinta, USA - 14 Apr 2019

Draya Michele  Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

This moving sunset is very dizzying, and the tie-dye bikini reads more like a diaper. But in a Coachella season when naked was the new clothing, she’s very covered up!

Ross Butler: D-

Ross ButlerRevolve Party, Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Weekend 1, Day 3, La Quinta, USA - 14 Apr 2019

Ross Butler  Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

This is very spring break douche bag. The brightly colored bandana is the first offense; but a homemade tank top with a generous helping of side boob is inexcusable. We just hope that his hiking boots take him far away from here.

Quincy: Fail

Quincy5th Annual ZOEasis Party, Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Weekend 1, Day 1, Palm Springs, USA - 12 Apr 2019

Quincy  Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

This is what nightmares are made of. The pastel blue silky robe paired with a matching pant and mirrored aviators evoke a sleazy Miami club promoter from the Eighties.

