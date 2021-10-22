×
Friday's Digital Daily: October 22, 2021

WWD Report Card: The ‘Dune’ Stars Know How to Dress

Is there a better dressed duo than Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet?

By
Leigh Nordstrom, Alex Badia
Plus Icon
'Dune' Best Looks From Zendaya and
Ap Photos

The “Dune” press tour has been lengthy, but one filled with many red carpet showstoppers. The best, below.

Zendaya in Alaïa 4
Nothing says spring 2022 more than a crop top — and Zendaya is the ideal model for it. The knit fabric gives the look a casual spin, while the feathers put a dramatic, mermaid twist on the outfit.

Zendaya Coleman attends 'DUNE' Paris film premiere.
Zendaya Coleman attends ‘DUNE’ Paris film premiere. Nasser Berzane/Abaca/Sipa USA(Sipa via AP Images)

Timothée Chalamet in Tom Ford: 4
Normally, any kind of light blue tuxedo gives ’70s prom horror flashbacks, but Chalamet’s cool factor, form-fitting silhouette and denim fabric turn the effort into a modern win.

Timothee Chalamet attends 'DUNE' Paris film premiere.
Timothee Chalamet attends ‘DUNE’ Paris film premiere. Nasser Berzane/Abaca/Sipa USA(Sipa via AP Images)

Zendaya in Balmain: 5
We have seen the wet dress effect before, but on her, it feels as if we’re seeing something for the very first time. The sculpted bodice and high slit would in theory make this a very sexy dress, but on her, it reads more like a Roman statue, making the effort instantly iconic.

Zendaya attending the Dune Premiere as part of the 78th Venice International Film Festival.
Zendaya attending the Dune Premiere as part of the 78th Venice International Film Festival. Aurore Marechal/Abaca/Sipa USA(Sipa via AP Images)

Timothée Chalemet in Stella McCartney: 2
Is this a springtime edition of “Where’s Waldo?” This is a very effective print, if you’re trying to blend in with your grandmother’s bathroom wallpaper. As a full look, not even Chalamet can pull this off. A platform silver boot would’ve given him more edge.

Timothee Chalamet at the film 'Dune' in London.
Timothee Chalamet at the film ‘Dune’ in London. Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Jason Momoa: 3
At 6 feet 7 inches, with muscles to match, Momoa’s sartorial choices can become a little tricky. As much as we love the play of textures with the burgundy velvet smoking jacket and the silk layered vest, the combination adds bulk instead of sleekness. However, his cool factor overrides any complaints.

Jason Momoa at the premiere of the film 'Dune' in London.
Jason Momoa at the premiere of the film ‘Dune’ in London. Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Rebecca Ferguson in Carolina Herrera: 4
The fitted corset princess gown is a classic but it can be boring at times. The sequined embellishments, the butterfly-style bustier and the goddess hairstyle creates a dark goth tension that is very fitting with her character.

Rebecca Ferguson at the premiere of the film 'Dune' in London.
Rebecca Ferguson at the premiere of the film ‘Dune’ in London. Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Timothée Chalamet in Alexander McQueen: 3.5
This is giving us Edward Scissorhands vibes. No questions asked, Chalamet is a fashion icon in the making. That said, he does best when things feel effortless, and all the zipper detailing here feels a bit forced.

Timothée Chalamet at the premiere of 'DUNE' in London, England.
Timothée Chalamet at the premiere of ‘DUNE’ in London, England. KGC-03/STAR MAX/IPx/Ap

Zendaya in Rick Owens: 5
Bringing a designer like Rick Owens, who is always on the edge of fashion, onto the red carpet is incredibly smart. The dramatic silhouette and subtle beading give sci-fi princess vibes that are very appropriate for the film.

Zendaya at the premiere of 'DUNE' in London.
Zendaya at the premiere of ‘DUNE’ in London. KGC-03/STAR MAX/IPx/AP
