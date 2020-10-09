Emily might be in Paris but she’s in fashion purgatory as well.

The green Parisian lady coat works well with the heritage of both French fashion houses and the modern-day fashion influencer. Emily’s obsession with continental headwear gets streetwear treatment with the plaid bucket hat that matches the dress in an ultimate Fashion Victim move.



This is a Parisian nightmare. The Eiffel Tower printed blouse and “Paris” emblazoned stiletto bootie is anxiety inducing (and we have plenty of that already these days). By adding a green leather snakeskin miniskirt, we’re going into fashion panic attack mode.

This is her Audrey Hepburn moment. The black, off-the-shoulder, full skirt gown is very glamorous while being age appropriate. The diamond hair accessory plays well with the duality of youth and grown up elegance, and matches the crystal studded handbag.

This is at the core of her fashion excess that we can’t look away from. The statement floral puffer with matching skirt is peak runway roadkill. And when things couldn’t get any wilder, a pink beret was introduced to top it all off.

Just another day at the office for Emily. This printed minidress featuring a Roman statues is definitely one of a kind — but when paired with a pink denim-track-jacket-hybrid (something we never thought we’d type), the effort becomes something that can’t be unseen. And let’s not forget about the houndstooth beret and white bootie. Those just might get her fired a second time.

Even in her couture moment, she is consistent with the miniskirt and youthful silhouette. The getting-attacked-by-doves detailing might not be anyone’s first choice, but it provides a palette cleanser for the onslaught of patterns and colors she’s putting us through during the rest of the show.

This outfit is built all around the bundle of flowers she’s holding — and that’s why Pat Field is perfect for this project. The chiffon pleated dress with animal print and pink paneling shows a sexier and more adventurous side of Emily, but our heroine is never afraid of taking it to the next level and beyond — see the teal metallic leather jacket for reference. Quite frankly, we’re stunned.

This makes absolutely no sense. The romantic lace blouse gives it an ethereal vibe, but when you thought this was going to be smooth sailing, boom! You get an athletic floral mesh tank top with the number “7” on it, layered on top. And for an encore, why not go for an old lady printed fedora that was left behind on a cruise ship that docked in West Palm Beach? Sailing we are indeed! Bon voyage!