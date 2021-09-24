WWD Report Card: TV’s New Style Stars

The return of the Emmys red carpet brought lots of color, energy and glam. Here, a breakdown of the ones that caught our eyes.

Jason Sudeikis: 4



Jason Sudeikis Michael Buckner/WWD

He is part of the colorful men’s wear trend that dominated at the Emmys . This teal, velvet, form-fitting Tom Ford tuxedo has a bit of a ’70s vibe that suits him well.

Dan Levy: 3



Dan Levy Michael Buckner/WWD

We appreciate Levy’s ongoing risk taking. This Yves blue Valentino couture number felt a little convoluted, however.

Emma Corrin: 5



Emma Corrin Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

One of the favorites of the night. This minimalist, strapless Miu Miu gown with matching bonnet and nail-baring long-sleeved gloves was a showstopper. There is something terrifyingly glamorous about it.

Michaela Coel: 5



Michaela Coel Michael Buckner/WWD

She had us at yellow neon, two-piece gown — custom by Christopher John Rogers — with matching stilettos. The bandeau top construction is very 2021 while the exaggerated bow and trail adds the necessary drama to make it red carpet gold.

Mj Rodriguez: 4.5



MJ Rodriguez Danny Moloshok/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images

This aqua blue Versace number has all the features to make it a winner. The floor-skimming hemline, the sexy slit and the asymmetrical neckline are Hollywood classics, and make Rodriguez into a red carpet queen.

Carl Clemons-Hopkins: 5



Carl Clemons-Hopkins Danny Moloshok/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images

Making history as the first nonbinary performer to be nominated in the supporting acting category, Clemons-Hopkins dressed in the colors of the nonbinary flag courtesy of Christian Siriano, making an important statement through fashion. Siriano played with traditional eveningwear references to create something new.

Kerry Washington: 4



Kerry Washington Michael Buckner/WWD

The body-hugging silk slipdress by Etro brings back Hollywood golden era, but the corset modernizes it. Sleek hair, a red lip and smokey eye add a touch of seduction.

Regé-Jean Page: 4



Regé-Jean Michael Buckner/WWD

After all the bold looks, a black tux feels a little flat — however, the tailoring of this Armani silk jacquard smoking jacket captures our attention, and Page has the charm to pull it off. Not so sure about the blue velvet slippers, though.