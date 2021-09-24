×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: September 24, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

WWD and FN’s 50 Most Powerful Women

Sustainability

All Kering Brands Are Going Fur-free

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Glenn Martens Is the Next Designer to Make Gaultier Couture

WWD Report Card: TV’s New Style Stars

The return of the Emmys red carpet and the introduction of new fashion stars.

By
Leigh Nordstrom, Alex Badia
Plus Icon
Michaela Coel, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, and Emma
Michaela Coel, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, and Emma Corrin Coel by Michael Buckner, Hopkins by Danny Moloshok/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images, Corrin by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

The return of the Emmys red carpet brought lots of color, energy and glam. Here, a breakdown of the ones that caught our eyes.

Jason Sudeikis: 4

Jason Sudeikis
Jason Sudeikis Michael Buckner/WWD

He is part of the colorful men’s wear trend that dominated at the Emmys. This teal, velvet, form-fitting Tom Ford tuxedo has a bit of a ’70s vibe that suits him well.

Dan Levy: 3

Dan Levy
Dan Levy Michael Buckner/WWD

We appreciate Levy’s ongoing risk taking. This Yves blue Valentino couture number felt a little convoluted, however.

Emma Corrin: 5

Emma Corrin
Emma Corrin Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

One of the favorites of the night. This minimalist, strapless Miu Miu gown with matching bonnet and nail-baring long-sleeved gloves was a showstopper. There is something terrifyingly glamorous about it.

Michaela Coel: 5

Michaela Coel
Michaela Coel Michael Buckner/WWD

She had us at yellow neon, two-piece gown — custom by Christopher John Rogers — with matching stilettos. The bandeau top construction is very 2021 while the exaggerated bow and trail adds the necessary drama to make it red carpet gold.

Related Galleries

Mj Rodriguez: 4.5

MJ Rodriguez
MJ Rodriguez Danny Moloshok/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images

This aqua blue Versace number has all the features to make it a winner. The floor-skimming hemline, the sexy slit and the asymmetrical neckline are Hollywood classics, and make Rodriguez into a red carpet queen.

Carl Clemons-Hopkins: 5

Carl Clemons-Hopkins
Carl Clemons-Hopkins Danny Moloshok/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images

Making history as the first nonbinary performer to be nominated in the supporting acting category, Clemons-Hopkins dressed in the colors of the nonbinary flag courtesy of Christian Siriano, making an important statement through fashion. Siriano played with traditional eveningwear references to create something new.

Kerry Washington: 4

Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington Michael Buckner/WWD

The body-hugging silk slipdress by Etro brings back Hollywood golden era, but the corset modernizes it. Sleek hair, a red lip and smokey eye add a touch of seduction.

Regé-Jean Page: 4

Regé-Jean
Regé-Jean Michael Buckner/WWD

After all the bold looks, a black tux feels a little flat — however, the tailoring of this Armani silk jacquard smoking jacket captures our attention, and Page has the charm to pull it off. Not so sure about the blue velvet slippers, though.

Emmys Red Carpet Fashion Breakdown

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Emmys Red Carpet Fashion Breakdown

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Emmys Red Carpet Fashion Breakdown

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Emmys Red Carpet Fashion Breakdown

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Emmys Red Carpet Fashion Breakdown

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Emmys Red Carpet Fashion Breakdown

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Emmys Red Carpet Fashion Breakdown

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Emmys Red Carpet Fashion Breakdown

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Emmys Red Carpet Fashion Breakdown

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Emmys Red Carpet Fashion Breakdown

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Emmys Red Carpet Fashion Breakdown

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Emmys Red Carpet Fashion Breakdown

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Emmys Red Carpet Fashion Breakdown

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Emmys Red Carpet Fashion Breakdown

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Emmys Red Carpet Fashion Breakdown

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Emmys Red Carpet Fashion Breakdown

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Emmys Red Carpet Fashion Breakdown

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Emmys Red Carpet Fashion Breakdown

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Emmys Red Carpet Fashion Breakdown

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Emmys Red Carpet Fashion Breakdown

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Emmys Red Carpet Fashion Breakdown

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Emmys Red Carpet Fashion Breakdown

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Emmys Red Carpet Fashion Breakdown

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Emmys Red Carpet Fashion Breakdown

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Emmys Red Carpet Fashion Breakdown

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Emmys Red Carpet Fashion Breakdown

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Emmys Red Carpet Fashion Breakdown

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Emmys Red Carpet Fashion Breakdown

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Emmys Red Carpet Fashion Breakdown

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Emmys Red Carpet Fashion Breakdown

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Emmys Red Carpet Fashion Breakdown

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Emmys Red Carpet Fashion Breakdown

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Emmys Red Carpet Fashion Breakdown

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Emmys Red Carpet Fashion Breakdown

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Emmys Red Carpet Fashion Breakdown

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Emmys Red Carpet Fashion Breakdown

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Emmys Red Carpet Fashion Breakdown

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad