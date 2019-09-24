The best and worst of this year’s Emmys carpet.

Zendaya: B+

When Poison Ivy is the main inspiration, things can get tangled quickly (we’re talking rashes here). But the ultra-fitted corset and sleeved skirt gives a vampy take on a look that would otherwise be costume-y.

Billy Porter: B-

There is something very cartoonish about this. Porter has gained carte blanche thanks to his repeated success with nontraditional red carpet dressing. But this hat is more appropriate for a remake of Scaramouche.

Gwendoline Christie: D

If she’s going for the supernatural Lady Marian apparition look — or a holy church statue — then she’s walking on water. But for the mortals, this is a very frightening horror B-movie look.

Mandy Moore: B+

She’s very Eighties evening soap in this pink-and-red, big hair, smoky-eye number. The cheese factor is offset by the timeliness with runway trends at the moment — and she’s owning it.

Maisie Williams: A-

This is the first time that she’s gone young edgy fashion girl, a grown-up take from her usual anti-Establishment teenage look. This cool red carpet moment will open lots of doors for her, fashion-wise.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge: B+

The best thing about this dress is it matches so well with all the Emmys she won throughout the night. Her attitude gives the otherwise princess-y dress some personality.

Emilia Clarke: C

This is once again a split-personality dress. The uber sexy top is mismatched with the floor-length apron skirt, which feels more suited for barbecuing ribs.

Kerry Washington: D

This Austin Powers-meets Studio 54 ensemble is not the most flattering on her. Maybe a sleeker hairstyle would balance out the multi-embellishments in the outfit. However, she still feels like she’s in costume.