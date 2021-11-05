×
WWD Report Card: Style Is ‘Eternal’

The style return of Angelina Jolie and newfound discovery of Lauren Ridloff.

By
Leigh Nordstrom, Alex Badia
'Eternals' Red Carpet Style Moments: Angelina
AP Photos

The “Eternals” press tour has been full of major red carpet moments from the movie’s A-list cast. Here, the moments worth discussing.

Angelina Jolie: 4
It’s been a minute since Jolie ruled the red carpet, and for her comeback, she went for a sure bet with this strapless, form-fitting gown in silver chainmail. It’s not the most exciting, but she looks amazing and the metallic material feels very superhero.

Angelina Jolie attends the red carpet of the movie Eternals at the Auditorium Parco della Musica
Angelina Jolie attends the red carpet of the movie Eternals at the Auditorium Parco della Musica Sipa USA/AP

Gemma Chan: 2
There is something very mythological bride about this feathered cape gown. As much as we enjoy drama, this feels slightly overwhelming with the different materials and transparency plays. It’s more of a costume than a dress.

Cast member Gemma Chan arrives at the premiere of "Eternals" on Monday, Oct. 18. 2021, in Los Angeles.
Gemma Chan arrives at the premiere of “Eternals” on Monday, Oct. 18. 2021, in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Richard Madden: 3
He’s channeling 007 with this super chiseled, steel jaw stare and velvet smoking jacket. However, some sartorial faux pas are happening here: first, clip-on bow tie — no thank you. Second, he’s too buff for the jacket — everything is pulling. Also, a clean hem of the pant would help.

Cast member Richard Madden arrives at the premiere of "Eternals" on Monday, Oct. 18. 2021, in Los Angeles.
Cast member Richard Madden arrives at the premiere of “Eternals” on Monday, Oct. 18. 2021, in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Kumail Nanjiani: 3
He gets bonus points for channeling the 1950s era with the teal-colored suit and the matching knitted polo. But he would’ve benefited from a better fitting pant and a darker boot. The teal shade is very flattering on him, though.

Kumail Nanjiani at the premiere of 'Eternals' in London, England.
Kumail Nanjiani at the premiere of ‘Eternals’ in London, England. KGC-03/STAR MAX/IPx 2021

Kit Harington: 3
This double-breasted pinstripe suit seems more fitted for an episode of “Succession” than a red carpet. The strong shoulder is giving us superhero vibes, but it still feels very much boardroom ready.

Kit Harington poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Eternals' on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in London.
Kit Harington poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Eternals’ on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in London. Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Lauren Ridloff: 4.5
The ultra playful mini number feels chic and young. The white bow detail and velvet texture really makes it really evening, while adding the ultra pointy shoes and black tights give it a cool edge.

Lauren Ridloff arrives at Marvel Studios' ETERNALS Los Angeles Premiere held at The Dolby Theater in Hollywood, CA on Monday, ​October 18, 2021.
Lauren Ridloff arrives at Marvel Studios’ ETERNALS Los Angeles Premiere held at The Dolby Theater in Hollywood, CA on Monday, ​October 18, 2021. Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)

Salma Hayek: 4
One of the most festive, traditional gowns of the press tour. The asymmetrical sleeve adds a touch of intrigue to a the sequined effort.

Salma Hayek at the premiere of 'Eternals' in London, England.
Salma Hayek at the premiere of ‘Eternals’ in London, England. KGC-03/STAR MAX/IPx

Chloé Zhao: 4
Zhao is an unsung hero for the alternative fashion rebel. The traditional tweed jacket worn with cuffed jeans and black boots feels right off of the Parisian streets, and shows there are many ways to succeed on the red carpet.

Chloe Zhao attend the 'Les Eternels' Paris film premiere at Le Grand Rex on November 02, 2021 in Paris, France.
Chloe Zhao attend the ‘Les Eternels’ Paris film premiere at Le Grand Rex on November 02, 2021 in Paris, France. Nasser Berzane/Abaca/Sipa USA(Sipa via AP Images)
