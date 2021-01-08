The faces of 2021, and what we’d like to see them wear (we can dream, right?).

Emma Stone:

This polka-dot tunic from Miuccia Prada’s first collection with Raf Simons has it all, from the black-and-white Dalmatian pattern to the pregnancy friendly shape, making it the prefect choice for Stone, who will be seen as Cruella de Vil this year.

Zayn:

An avid fan of Versace, the young dad normally opts for dark ensembles but having joy and hope on our minds, we bet on this pastel pink suit from the Versace underwater spring collection during the promotion of his promised new music.

Timothée Chalamet:

The red carpet risk-taker has shown a penchant for a harness and a shiny black boot, so we think he’d feel right at home in the very much sought-after debut collection from Matthew Williams at Givenchy.

Cardi B:

Lady Gaga stole the VMAs before wearing a gown from this Christopher John Rogers collection, and Cardi B has worn the designer before, making this bright orange gown a perfect choice for the musician’s next press tour.

Dua Lipa’s vintage fashion during “Saturday Night Live,” including Eighties Mugler and Nineties Alaïa, had everyone abuzz. Therefore, why not try for an iconic red carpet number — Björk swan dress, anyone?

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde:

The newly public couple are known already for having a weakness for twinning Gucci, so why not try for a daytime winter take? The fearless gender-bending Styles would kill it in this crop fitted coat paired over a pleated miniskirt and high knee boots, while Wilde would look great in this dorky math professor Seventies ensemble featuring cropped pants and cropped bomber jacket.

Zendaya:

We understand that you may need a 10-foot ladder to make this dress work, but this ethereal Valentino couture gown is the definition of fantasy — and we need it. And if anyone can pull this off during this year’s Oscars campaigns, it’s fashion star Zendaya.