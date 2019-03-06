Brie Larson: B+

She continues her glamour-vixen trajectory with this star-studded gown. That said, the color washes her out a bit — and a smoky eye would’ve upped the ante. We get that it’s about stars, but the earrings and rings feel like overkill — is this a planetarium?

Julianne Moore: C

Is it a Muppet? Or is it a tray of tiramisu? Excuse us while we find a dessert spoon. As it is with dessert, it is with feathers: a little goes a long way.

Kate Beckinsale: D

She’s playing with the stereotype of what a teenage girl would wear to prom, but in black and on her it reads subversive — but a little bit affected. We are all up for breaking down stereotypes, but this doesn’t come across as effortless.

Janelle Monáe: A-

She’s not here for the likes; she’s obviously a fearless fashion woman, and her confidence makes this highly theatrical ensemble work. We’ll walk like an Egyptian alongside her any day.

Nick Jonas: C-

This is something a desperate influencer would wear during fashion week — in 2016. The track pant, matchy sneaker and shiny puffer are very basic New Jersey bro. Nick you owe us better.

Kevin Jonas: D

Just because you’re a dad doesn’t mean you have to dress like one. This Midwest tech-geek sad choice does nothing to elevate him to his brothers’ rock status.

Joe Jonas: D

Someone had a hard time with lotus pose today. This post-Sunday yoga look seems very comfortable, but extremely uninspired. The lack of structure and edge is depressing.