Janelle Monáe, Julianne Moore, Brie Larson, Kate Beckinsale and Joe Jonas

Thibault Camus/AP/REX/Shutterstock, Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock, Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock, Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock, Jo Robins/ACE Pictures/REX/Shutterstock

Brie Larson: B+

Brie Larson'Captain Marvel' Film Premiere, Arrivals, El Capitan Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Mar 2019 Wearing Rodarte, Custom

Brie Larson  Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

She continues her glamour-vixen trajectory with this star-studded gown. That said, the color washes her out a bit — and a smoky eye would’ve upped the ante. We get that it’s about stars, but the earrings and rings feel like overkill — is this a planetarium?

Julianne Moore: C

Julianne Moore attends a special screening of "Gloria Bell" at the Museum of Modern Art, in New YorkNY Special Screening of "Gloria Bell", New York, USA - 04 Mar 2019

Julianne Moore  Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Is it a Muppet? Or is it a tray of tiramisu? Excuse us while we find a dessert spoon. As it is with dessert, it is with feathers: a little goes a long way.

Kate Beckinsale: D

Kate Beckinsale'The Widow' TV show premiere, New York, USA - 01 Mar 2019 Wearing Giambattista Valli same outfit as catwalk model *10068397p

Kate Beckinsale  Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock

She’s playing with the stereotype of what a teenage girl would wear to prom, but in black and on her it reads subversive — but a little bit affected. We are all up for breaking down stereotypes, but this doesn’t come across as effortless.

Janelle Monáe: A-

Actress Janelle Monae poses for photographers upon arrival at the Chanel ready to wear Fall-Winter 2019-2020 collection, that was presented in ParisFashion 2019 F/W Chanel Arrivals, Paris, France - 05 Mar 2019

Janelle Monáe  Thibault Camus/AP/REX/Shutterstock

She’s not here for the likes; she’s obviously a fearless fashion woman, and her confidence makes this highly theatrical ensemble work. We’ll walk like an Egyptian alongside her any day.

Nick Jonas: C-

Nick JonasJonas Brothers out and about, New York, USA - 01 Mar 2019

Nick Jonas  Jo Robins/ACE Pictures/REX/Shutterstock

This is something a desperate influencer would wear during fashion week — in 2016. The track pant, matchy sneaker and shiny puffer are very basic New Jersey bro. Nick you owe us better.

Kevin Jonas: D

Kevin JonasJonas Brothers out and about, New York, USA - 01 Mar 2019

Kevin Jonas  Jo Robins/ACE Pictures/REX/Shutterstock

Just because you’re a dad doesn’t mean you have to dress like one. This Midwest tech-geek sad choice does nothing to elevate him to his brothers’ rock status.

Joe Jonas: D

Joe JonasJonas Brothers out and about, New York, USA - 01 Mar 2019

Joe Jonas  Jo Robins/ACE Pictures/REX/Shutterstock

Someone had a hard time with lotus pose today. This post-Sunday yoga look seems very comfortable, but extremely uninspired. The lack of structure and edge is depressing.

