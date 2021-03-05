Looks that could kill: the best fashion villains from on-screen history.

One of the most celebrated Batman villains — and one of the best Halloween costumes. Thurman’s fiery orange hair and iconic sculptural eyebrows as Poison Ivy have surely influenced many beauty YouTubers of today. The green corset with sheer tights and sleeves could work on a stage performer or a Parisian runway. It’s the dream come true of high fashion villain.

“Andrea, get me Demarchelier on the phone!” Streep flawlessly embodied a fashion magazine editor in chief of a bygone era in this minimal black dress worn under an olive green fur coat and accessorized with statement belt, orange silk scarf and killer gray gloves. The silver hair and her standoffish attitude were the catalyst to make it all terrifyingly perfect.

As the leader of The Plastics, Regina George embodied early 2000s to the T. Her miniskirts, excessive use of pink and fitted tank top — not to mention the Starbucks accessory — made her the poster girl for a teenage generation (and secretly, a few of us as well).

There is nothing scarier than a lethal lady in a baby doll bubblegum pink tulle dress. When you use fashion to express the duality of a character, it shows anything can happen — as fans of the show know to be true. That aside, it’s a great dress.

There isn’t a better villain than Grace Jones in “A View to a Kill.” The mixture of extreme glamour, athleticism and timeless 1980s style proved instantly iconic. The black leotard with leg and arm warmers was the ideal outfit for a very intense martial arts scene.

Pair a belted black leather coat with a turtleneck, black pants and black gloves and you have the perfect canvas for wreaking havoc — and boiling a rabbit, along the way. What’s not to love about her ’80s permed hair?

As a rich, young, uptown villain, Sarah Michelle Geller had the ideal combination of smart, fashion-savvy and killer instinct for an “It” girl. Her brunette hairstyle and fitted black dresses were both chic and conniving: It became a moment in time.

Cool as ice and deadly sexy, Sharon Stone became a global phenomenon with her effortless monochromatic style composed of unconstructed blazers and tonal turtlenecks. But we all know that the secret lies in the miniskirts and a very convenient ice pick.