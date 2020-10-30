The fashion icons of Spooky Season.

Beetlejuice

There is nothing more slendering than a black-and-white-striped suit. Carrying someone’s head gives Beetlejuice a touch of Gucci runway that unfortunately, with the green hair and ghoulish smile, turns more fashion victim than fashion icon.

Regan MacNeil

Her look is very much of the now: not only are the ruffled shirt details perfect for Zoom calls (she’s definitely working from home in this cozy house dress) but her horrified expression is 2020 personified. Not to mention she has that indoor, youthful skin glow.

Pennywise

Clowns historically have a bad fashion rep, but Pennywise has the “It” factor. What’s not to love about an Eighties jumpsuit with contrasting sleeves and delightful ruffled neck detailing? We respect fashion commitment, and the fried orange hair, coordinated to the jumpsuit’s pom-poms, is a good example. Lose the balloons, throw on some pumps and we’ll see you in the front row.

Chucky

He definitely has lockdown hair: long, outgrown layers and in desperate need of a color refresh. The denim workwear gives him street credibility while the utility element becomes really practical for any doll-killing spree. The Seventies striped sweatshirt feels really cozy.

Frank N. Furter

Frank is a fashion trailblazer. His approach to gender fluidity is bold and chic and has served as inspiration for a lot of up-and-coming designers today. The commitment to eye shadow and creative black tie with a touch of burlesque qualifies him as an ultimate fashion Halloween villain.

Wednesday Addams

Wednesday is a true fashion icon. Her detached yet controlled attitude is very old-school editor in chief. The mixture of Goth with grunge has been imitated time and time again but never replicated.

Ghostface

The king of murderous minimalism. The hooded caftan from “Scream” is equally frighteningly monastical and simple chic. He needs a touch of filler — he’s obviously not young, but that’s nothing an Upper East Side derm doc can’t fix.

Buffy

Don’t let the girl-next-door look fool you: Buffy is as lethal as everyone else on this page. The fitted pants, killer boots and white V-neck tank are what late-Nineties dreams are made of. Although her hair feels like a Rachel 2.0, she’s a personal favorite and can do no wrong.