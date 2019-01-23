rc-12219-1



From Frank Ocean’s normcore look at Vuitton to Naomi Campbell’s Seventies-boho reinvention, a look at the front rows from men’s and couture this season.

Frank Ocean: B

Frank Ocean in the front rowLouis Vuitton show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2019, Paris Fashion Week Men's, France - 17 Jan 2019

Frank Ocean at Louis Vuitton.  Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

By taking this suburban normcore look to the Vuitton front row, Ocean is subverting the concept of celebrity dressing in a full look by the hosting brand. Very few could get away with this.

J Balvin: Fail

J BalvinKenzo show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2019, Paris Fashion Week Men's, France - 20 Jan 2019

J Balvin at Kenzo.  LAURENT BENHAMOU/SIPA/REX/Shutterstock

The cargo pants, neon ski sweater and multicolor-dyed hair screams of desperate Nineties raver. The oversize white sunglasses and matchy sneakers enhance his fashion victim status.

Jonah Hill: D

Jonah Hill in the front rowAdidas MakerLab Presents: Here to Create show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2019, Paris Fashion Week Men's, France - 18 Jan 2019

Jonah Hill at Adidas MakerLab Presents: Here to Create.  Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Hill continues his descent into fashion purgatory with this multiplaid ensemble, tinted sunglasses and green hair. Being the flag-bearer of scumbros worldwide is a heavy burden to bear, but he continues to deliver effortlessly every time.

Pusha T: B+

Pusha T in the front rowSacai show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2019, Paris Fashion Week Men's, France - 19 Jan 2019

Pusha T at Sacai.  Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Often, when a celebrity wears a look borrowed from the collection, the result feels too forced (and like an ad campaign). However, this Sacai two-patterned orange trench looks cool and appropriate on Pusha T. The oversize hoodie and white sneakers help ground it.

Maisie Williams: B-

Maisie WilliamsKenzo show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2019, Paris Fashion Week Men's, France - 20 Jan 2019Wearing Kenzo

Maisie Williams at Kenzo.  LAURENT BENHAMOU/SIPA/REX/Shutterstock

The snake print feels very “Game of Thrones” while the pink hair and matching handbag read cartoon character. But again, she’s young, she wants to have fun — we’re cool with it.

Naomi Campbell: B+

Naomi CampbellLouis Vuitton show, Arrivals, Fall Winter 2019, Paris Fashion Week Men's, France - 17 Jan 2019Wearing Louis Vuitton Same Outfit as catwalk model *10056741ba

Naomi Campbell at Louis Vuitton.  David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

She’s always very consistent with hair and makeup, so this short afro is an interesting departure for her. The Seventies look works well with the pale oversize blazer and bohemian-inspired dress.

Kristen Stewart: A-

Kristen StewartChanel show, Arrivals, Spring Summer 2019, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France - 22 Jan 2019

Kristen Stewart at Chanel.  Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock

She’s been a Chanel ambassador for a while now and she knows exactly how to make it work for her. The metallic pants, men’s brogues, exposed roots and lack of shirt gives the heritage brand a modern punk edge.

Kate Moss: B+

Kate Moss in the front rowDior Men show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2019, Paris Fashion Week Men's, France - 18 Jan 2019

Kate Moss at Dior Men.  Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

The supermodel is back looking her best. The leopard trench is a cool spin on a classic, and very much on trend right now. The statement bracelet mixed with the knuckle rings is another example of her enduring cool factor.

