From Frank Ocean’s normcore look at Vuitton to Naomi Campbell’s Seventies-boho reinvention, a look at the front rows from men’s and couture this season.

Frank Ocean: B

By taking this suburban normcore look to the Vuitton front row, Ocean is subverting the concept of celebrity dressing in a full look by the hosting brand. Very few could get away with this.

J Balvin: Fail

The cargo pants, neon ski sweater and multicolor-dyed hair screams of desperate Nineties raver. The oversize white sunglasses and matchy sneakers enhance his fashion victim status.

Jonah Hill: D

Hill continues his descent into fashion purgatory with this multiplaid ensemble, tinted sunglasses and green hair. Being the flag-bearer of scumbros worldwide is a heavy burden to bear, but he continues to deliver effortlessly every time.

Pusha T: B+

Often, when a celebrity wears a look borrowed from the collection, the result feels too forced (and like an ad campaign). However, this Sacai two-patterned orange trench looks cool and appropriate on Pusha T. The oversize hoodie and white sneakers help ground it.

Maisie Williams: B-

The snake print feels very “Game of Thrones” while the pink hair and matching handbag read cartoon character. But again, she’s young, she wants to have fun — we’re cool with it.

Naomi Campbell: B+

She’s always very consistent with hair and makeup, so this short afro is an interesting departure for her. The Seventies look works well with the pale oversize blazer and bohemian-inspired dress.

Kristen Stewart: A-

She’s been a Chanel ambassador for a while now and she knows exactly how to make it work for her. The metallic pants, men’s brogues, exposed roots and lack of shirt gives the heritage brand a modern punk edge.

Kate Moss: B+

The supermodel is back looking her best. The leopard trench is a cool spin on a classic, and very much on trend right now. The statement bracelet mixed with the knuckle rings is another example of her enduring cool factor.