From Frank Ocean’s normcore look at Vuitton to Naomi Campbell’s Seventies-boho reinvention, a look at the front rows from men’s and couture this season.
Frank Ocean: B
By taking this suburban normcore look to the Vuitton front row, Ocean is subverting the concept of celebrity dressing in a full look by the hosting brand. Very few could get away with this.
J Balvin: Fail
The cargo pants, neon ski sweater and multicolor-dyed hair screams of desperate Nineties raver. The oversize white sunglasses and matchy sneakers enhance his fashion victim status.
Jonah Hill: D
Hill continues his descent into fashion purgatory with this multiplaid ensemble, tinted sunglasses and green hair. Being the flag-bearer of scumbros worldwide is a heavy burden to bear, but he continues to deliver effortlessly every time.
Pusha T: B+
Often, when a celebrity wears a look borrowed from the collection, the result feels too forced (and like an ad campaign). However, this Sacai two-patterned orange trench looks cool and appropriate on Pusha T. The oversize hoodie and white sneakers help ground it.
Maisie Williams: B-
The snake print feels very “Game of Thrones” while the pink hair and matching handbag read cartoon character. But again, she’s young, she wants to have fun — we’re cool with it.
Naomi Campbell: B+
She’s always very consistent with hair and makeup, so this short afro is an interesting departure for her. The Seventies look works well with the pale oversize blazer and bohemian-inspired dress.
Kristen Stewart: A-
She’s been a Chanel ambassador for a while now and she knows exactly how to make it work for her. The metallic pants, men’s brogues, exposed roots and lack of shirt gives the heritage brand a modern punk edge.
Kate Moss: B+
The supermodel is back looking her best. The leopard trench is a cool spin on a classic, and very much on trend right now. The statement bracelet mixed with the knuckle rings is another example of her enduring cool factor.