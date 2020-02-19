The best and worst of the week.

Kendall Jenner: A-

More and more, choosing the appropriate vintage piece can be the winning choice, as Jenner proves in this case with this vintage Jean Paul Gaultier. Even the hair and earrings are very much appropriate for that era. Traveling in time can be a good fashion move.

Winnie Harlow: B-

Winnie can get away with anything, even this Edwardian superhero number. This hybrid boots-chaps falls under novelty items. It looks very aerodynamic, but a pain to get into.

Billy Porter: C+

This is a dressed-down casual day for him — very house husband on the way to yoga — with a touch of floral, and the necessary latex black gloves.

Jon Hamm: FAIL

Mr. Hamm, we’re not in Kansas anymore! This is when the wrong clothes happen to the right people. He looks like the Tin Man on the way to a strip club. Nothing he could do would save this.

Hunter Schafer: D+

What can go wrong with a trench and a matching mini skirt? As is proven here, many things. The multiple cutouts as overlay on the skirt become really messy, making it impossible to decipher where the trench ends and where the dress starts. The tonal shoe resembles an orthopedic device for Olympic gymnasts.

H.E.R.: D

This bright yellow jumpsuit might look really fun on the catwalk, but out of context she resembles a tutti-frutti mechanic. She’s ready to change your tire and check your oil in this lemon explosion utility get-up.

Patrick Schwarzenegger: A-

Sometimes all you need is the perfectly tailored suit, a matching tie and a strong striped shirt. It looked great in “American Psycho” and it looks even better here on Schwarzenegger.

Matt Bomer: B

Looking like a model always helps — and this Seventies-inspired aviator jacket with matching turtleneck feels really on trend. However, the legging-like silk pant reads more like a fashion victim than Seventies movie star.