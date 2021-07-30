Breaking down the style moments from the Tokyo Olympics we can’t stop thinking about.

Yuto Horigome: 4

The history-making Japanese skater not only brought gold home but also brought fashion to the masses. This painterly short-sleeved T-shirt paired with straight black pants and white Nike SB shoes bring a sleeker look to the sport of skateboarding. It’s sure to be seen at the local skateparks soon.

Misia: 5

No one can do volume, color and fun like Tomo Koizumi. This rainbow ombré head turning gown plays with the colors of the Olympic rings, and the attention-commanding presence gets a gold medal.

Naomi Osaka: 4

This is a very minimal uniform, but with enough red tie-ins, with her braids and scrunchie, attention is drawn to Japan’s national colors. As for accessorizing, nothing compares to the Olympic torch.

Tom Daley and Matty Lee: 4

In order to make this look amazing, you need to be draping a British flag above you at all times — and the gold medal doesn’t hurt either. The zip-up jacket with graphic details could be mistaken for a cyclist top, but taking into account they only wear Speedos otherwise, the look totally works.

Artur Dalaloyan: 3.5

A Russian athlete with retro short shorts is reminiscent of “Rocky III,” which could be what they’re going for here. The form-fitting unitard continues the throwback feel with the geometric shapes and coloring. This outfit would also be a winner when going roller skating at a discotheque.

Simone Biles: 5

The uber-patriotic leotard with more than 6,400 Swarovski crystals hand-laid on recycled fabric is one of our favorite gymnastic looks of Games. The stars are dramatic and bring a sense of joy and fun to the otherwise very strict sport.

Pauline Schaefer-Betz: 4.5

The German gymnastic team made headlines for choosing to dress how they felt comfortable, and nothing is more in style than that. The burgundy and white combination feels classic, yet the graphic embellishments have an edge.

Rayssa Leal: 5

If someone is looking for the new definition of cool, this is it. The 13-year-old wins gold in skateboarding and in fashion: the cuffed cargo pants paired with a crew neck fitted T-shirt, patriotic manicure and braces are suddenly our most desired look.