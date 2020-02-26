report-card-feb-2020

Shutterstock

The best and worst of the week.

Bella Hadid: B

Bella Hadid leaving the Missoni showBella Hadid out and about, Milan Fashion Week, Italy - 22 Feb 2020

Bella Hadid  Laurent Vu/SIPA/Shutterstock

Channeling late Nineties/early Aughts female pop stars seems to be working for her. She loses points for the aggressive crop top though. It’s trying too hard and makes the whole effect more costume-y. Maybe the extreme crop worked for Xtina but there’s no “Genie in a Bottle” here.

Brie Larson: A

Brie Larson51st Annual NAACP Image Awards, Arrivals, Pasadena Civic Auditorium, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Feb 2020Wearing Rodarte

Brie Larson  Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

This goth meets Eighties prom dream of a dress would not work in theory, but in reality this exceeds expectations. The sheer polka-dot gloves are the ultimate accessory. Her confidence makes this work.

Rihanna: B+

Rihanna51st Annual NAACP Image Awards, Show, Pasadena Civic Auditorium, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Feb 2020Wearing Givenchy same outfit as catwalk model *10531207aa

Rihanna  Earl Gibson III/Shutterstock

This is not the most flattering of dresses, but when it comes to Rihanna, she’s not looking for flattering, she’s looking for visual impact. She looks like the grape model from the Fruit of the Loom ads, but the side braid gives her a glamorous Eighties spin, making the whole effect look intentional.

Cynthia Erivo: B-

Cynthia Erivo51st Annual NAACP Image Awards, Arrivals, Pasadena Civic Auditorium, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Feb 2020Wearing Prabal Gurung same outfit as catwalk model *10553344ab

Cynthia Erivo  Shutterstock

We’re all about a peplum detail, but this exaggerated green design with white feathers reads more like a lettuce wrap than a couture detail. The aggressive cleavage is flattering on her, showcasing her upper body. The chandelier earrings help draw attention there.

Steve Aoki: FAIL

Steve AokiPremio Lo Nuestro Awards, Arrivals, AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, USA - 20 Feb 2020

Steve Aoki  MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Arts and crafts are at times best left in the classroom. The patchwork layering effect reads more like a surfer’s wetsuit, resulting in a mess. The utility pockets on top and the two-tone sleeve only complicate things further.

Elle Fanning: C+

Elle Fanning'All the Bright Places' film special screening, Arrivals, ArcLight Cinemas, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2020Wearing Gucci Same Outfit as catwalk model *10420358v

Elle Fanning  Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

She’s somehow taken a sexy minimal dress with cutout details and turned into a witchy math professor from the Sixties. We do always love a cat-eye reading glass, but here it complicates matters.

Dita Von Teese: A-

Dita Von Teese'Exhibitioniste' exhibition opening at Palais Doree, Paris, France - 24 Feb 2020Christian Louboutin's 'Exhibitioniste' features work from his collections. Wearing Elie Saab Same Outfit as catwalk model *10532151bg

Dita Von Teese  SIPA/Shutterstock

The strong shoulder construction, long sleeve and crew neck provide enough sophistication to allow for sensuality to shine through. The sequin embellishments and graphics enhance her beautiful figure and her retro signature hair and makeup provide the final touch on the look.

Gigi Hadid: D

Gigi Hadid on her way to fittings at ChanelGigi Hadid out and about, Paris Fashion Week, France - 24 Feb 2020Wearing Berluti

Gigi Hadid  Philippe Blet/Shutterstock

She’s about to jump in a Suburban to go and pick her kids up from school on a gloomy rainy day. The yellow turtleneck and yellow trenchcoat work against her, making this outfit too mature for her age — with a hint of unnecessary utility. And please, burn the sneakers.

