The best and worst of the week.

Bella Hadid: B

Channeling late Nineties/early Aughts female pop stars seems to be working for her. She loses points for the aggressive crop top though. It’s trying too hard and makes the whole effect more costume-y. Maybe the extreme crop worked for Xtina but there’s no “Genie in a Bottle” here.

Brie Larson: A

This goth meets Eighties prom dream of a dress would not work in theory, but in reality this exceeds expectations. The sheer polka-dot gloves are the ultimate accessory. Her confidence makes this work.

Rihanna: B+

This is not the most flattering of dresses, but when it comes to Rihanna, she’s not looking for flattering, she’s looking for visual impact. She looks like the grape model from the Fruit of the Loom ads, but the side braid gives her a glamorous Eighties spin, making the whole effect look intentional.

Cynthia Erivo: B-

We’re all about a peplum detail, but this exaggerated green design with white feathers reads more like a lettuce wrap than a couture detail. The aggressive cleavage is flattering on her, showcasing her upper body. The chandelier earrings help draw attention there.

Steve Aoki: FAIL

Arts and crafts are at times best left in the classroom. The patchwork layering effect reads more like a surfer’s wetsuit, resulting in a mess. The utility pockets on top and the two-tone sleeve only complicate things further.

Elle Fanning: C+

She’s somehow taken a sexy minimal dress with cutout details and turned into a witchy math professor from the Sixties. We do always love a cat-eye reading glass, but here it complicates matters.

Dita Von Teese: A-

The strong shoulder construction, long sleeve and crew neck provide enough sophistication to allow for sensuality to shine through. The sequin embellishments and graphics enhance her beautiful figure and her retro signature hair and makeup provide the final touch on the look.

Gigi Hadid: D

She’s about to jump in a Suburban to go and pick her kids up from school on a gloomy rainy day. The yellow turtleneck and yellow trenchcoat work against her, making this outfit too mature for her age — with a hint of unnecessary utility. And please, burn the sneakers.