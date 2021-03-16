The biggest fashion moments of music’s big night.

This dress has it all: it screams pop princess. The mixture of sheer and sparkle with the hint of bright colors is perfect for the eccentric Grammys carpet. She looks like a megastar with fashion credibility.

The cropped leather blazer with bell-bottom pants made it very ’70s, but the green boa made it glam while the exposed tattoos made it uber cool.

This Thom Browne 2018 look is a high-fashion version of her Goth skeleton T staple. Not easy to pull off, but Phoebe Bridgers’ lipstick and attitude bring it home.

Wearing the closing look of the latest Schiaparelli couture show, Noah Cyrus cements herself as a fashion star to watch.

The shiny leather Louis Vuitton suit is an unexpected twist on a boardroom classic. The bright blue pocket square keeps on playing with that tension between tradition and subversion.

This is a very old school red carpet dress with a twist. The strapless silhouette with big bow is totally balanced by the super-high slit and the bright orange color. Megan dressed to win.

The bright color and playful silhouette were perfectly accentuated by mega bling. Lizzo never disappoints, and we love seeing people have fun with fashion.

This is why we love the Grammys red carpet: there are no limits. This moto high glamour hybrid dress is definitely one of a kind. The mullet hairstyle and extreme cat-eye gave her a punk feeling that made the overall effort even cooler.