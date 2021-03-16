Harry Styles, Lizzo and Kaytranada

The biggest fashion moments of music’s big night.

Dua Lipa in Versace

Dua Lipa in Versace  Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The

This dress has it all: it screams pop princess. The mixture of sheer and sparkle with the hint of bright colors is perfect for the eccentric Grammys carpet. She looks like a megastar with fashion credibility.

 

Harry Styles

Harry Styles  Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The

The cropped leather blazer with bell-bottom pants made it very ’70s, but the green boa made it glam while the exposed tattoos made it uber cool.

 

Phoebe Bridger

Phoebe Bridgers  Getty Images for The Recording Academy

This Thom Browne 2018 look is a high-fashion version of her Goth skeleton T staple. Not easy to pull off, but Phoebe Bridgers’ lipstick and attitude bring it home.

 

Noah Cyrus in Schiaperelli Couture 

Wearing the closing look of the latest Schiaparelli couture show, Noah Cyrus cements herself as a fashion star to watch.

Kaytranada 

The shiny leather Louis Vuitton suit is an unexpected twist on a boardroom classic. The bright blue pocket square keeps on playing with that tension between tradition and subversion.

 

Megan Thee Stallion 

This is a very old school red carpet dress with a twist. The strapless silhouette with big bow is totally balanced by the super-high slit and the bright orange color. Megan dressed to win.

 

Lizzo in Balmain

Lizzo in Balmain  Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The

The bright color and playful silhouette were perfectly accentuated by mega bling. Lizzo never disappoints, and we love seeing people have fun with fashion.

 

Doja Cat in Roberto Cavalli 

This is why we love the Grammys red carpet: there are no limits. This moto high glamour hybrid dress is definitely one of a kind. The mullet hairstyle and extreme cat-eye gave her a punk feeling that made the overall effort even cooler.

