A battle of the red carpets.

Post Malone: Fail

Post Malone61st Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Feb 2019

Post Malone  Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

This is perfect for a Western baton-twirler — or an extra in the cult classic “Three Amigos.” The lesson to be learned is that men should avoid tight pink leather pants in general, but especially when they’re high-waisted and tight around the crotch.

Katy Perry: C-

Katy Perry

Katy Perry in Balmain  Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

There is nothing flattering about this dress. She looks like a melted candle. And it’s time for her to move on from the Brigitte Nielsen hairstyle. On the bright side, the skirt can be used as a flotation device at an aquatic after party.

Leon Bridges: B-

Leon Bridges in Bode.

Leon Bridges in Bode.  Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

He looks like a toy sheriff from “Toy Story.” He would be all the rage at a kindergarten Halloween party. And in real life, this is still extremely amusing. Where is the horse on a stick?

Cardi B: A

Cardi B wears vintage 1995 Thierry Mugler.

Cardi B wears vintage 1995 Thierry Mugler.  Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

She stole the red carpet — and the entire show, really — with this look. Wearing an iconic archival Mugler is a genius move and Cardi’s big personality and curvaceous figure only make the look even more major.

Margot Robbie: C+

72nd British Academy Film Awards BAFTA 2019

Margot Robbie in Chanel  Anthony Harvey/BAFTA/REX/Shutterstock

There is something very galactic about this dress, and she seems to be ready for battle. But back on Planet Earth, there are too many bells and whistles to make it a success — and we’re overwhelmed.

Rami Malek: B-

72nd British Academy Film Awards BAFTA 2019

Rami Malek in Louis Vuitton  David Fisher/BAFTA/REX/Shutterstock

A white suit by nature is very bridal and difficult to pull off; the black shirt and matching bow tie, together with the sharp tailoring, make this acceptable – just not ideal.

Richard Madden: B

72nd British Academy Film Awards BAFTA 2019

Richard Madden in Ferragamo  David Fisher/BAFTA/REX/Shutterstock

He’s obviously been working out — he’s bursting out of his tuxedo. He’s in desperate need of an emergency tailoring appointment. And with regards to the gray streak: Is this an indication of a silver fox future?

Lily Collins: D

72nd British Academy Film Awards BAFTA 2019

Lily Collins in Givenchy  David Fisher/BAFTA/REX/Shutterstock

There is a three personality disorder in this outfit. The top is very much the cropped tailored jacket that the mother of the bride would wear. And the rest of the look is somewhere between a side table and “Moulin Rouge.”

BAFTA Celebrity Style Grammy Awards
load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus