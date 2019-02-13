A battle of the red carpets.

Post Malone: Fail



This is perfect for a Western baton-twirler — or an extra in the cult classic “Three Amigos.” The lesson to be learned is that men should avoid tight pink leather pants in general, but especially when they’re high-waisted and tight around the crotch.

Katy Perry: C-

There is nothing flattering about this dress. She looks like a melted candle. And it’s time for her to move on from the Brigitte Nielsen hairstyle. On the bright side, the skirt can be used as a flotation device at an aquatic after party.

Leon Bridges: B-

He looks like a toy sheriff from “Toy Story.” He would be all the rage at a kindergarten Halloween party. And in real life, this is still extremely amusing. Where is the horse on a stick?

Cardi B: A

She stole the red carpet — and the entire show, really — with this look. Wearing an iconic archival Mugler is a genius move and Cardi’s big personality and curvaceous figure only make the look even more major.

Margot Robbie: C+

There is something very galactic about this dress, and she seems to be ready for battle. But back on Planet Earth, there are too many bells and whistles to make it a success — and we’re overwhelmed.

Rami Malek: B-

A white suit by nature is very bridal and difficult to pull off; the black shirt and matching bow tie, together with the sharp tailoring, make this acceptable – just not ideal.

Richard Madden: B

He’s obviously been working out — he’s bursting out of his tuxedo. He’s in desperate need of an emergency tailoring appointment. And with regards to the gray streak: Is this an indication of a silver fox future?

Lily Collins: D

There is a three personality disorder in this outfit. The top is very much the cropped tailored jacket that the mother of the bride would wear. And the rest of the look is somewhere between a side table and “Moulin Rouge.”