WWD Report Card: Harry Styles File

No one loves a retro reference like Mr. Styles.

By
Leigh Nordstrom, Alex Badia
Plus Icon
Harry Styles
Harry Styles David Becker/Kevin Winter/Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

A look at the singer and actor’s fashion highlights.

Harry Styles on September 22, 2017
Harry Styles on September 22, 2017 David Becker/Getty Images

9/22/17 3
He is very comfortable playing with retro references. This red and black argyle suit with sharp shoulders and bell-bottoms is a clear example. The pussy bow blouse, another one of his favorite touches, works well and enhances the harlequin twist.

Harry Styles on May 06, 2019
Harry Styles on May 06, 2019 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum

5/6/19 2
This was a bit of a disappointment. When you’re leading the game of breaking boundaries — and the Met theme is camp — you’re expected to deliver. This sheer Edwardian black shirt paired over black slacks falls flat — it’s just boring.

Harry Styles on February 18, 2020
Harry Styles on February 18, 2020 Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

2/18/20 4
White lace gloves, paired with a whole white lace outfit, including the ruffle detail of the sleeves, is giving major Prince flashbacks. No one can pull it off like Prince, but this ensemble, accessorized with matching suspenders, is all in all a cool look and it feels very Harry.

Harry Styles on March 14, 2021.
Harry Styles on March 14, 2021. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording A

3/14/21 4.5
This was a good take on dorky-chic. The yellow tartan cropped blazer with matching mask, layered over a pink plaid sweater vest gave math teacher vibes, but the purple boa was what stole the show. In general, wearing a boa most of the time is a great idea.

Harry Styles on on April 15, 2022
Harry Styles on on April 15, 2022 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

4/15/22 5
A disco-inspired silver sequined jumpsuit with exaggerated cleavage is just the thing for Coachella. But when you add the tattoos and the attitude of Harry Styles, the result gets close to iconic. You should definitely try this at home.

Harry Styles on on May 19, 2022
Harry Styles on on May 19, 2022 Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

5/19/22 4
In some cases, the concept of runway to reality is difficult to execute, and this striped jumpsuit from JW Anderson seemed to be one of those cases. However, Harry makes this striped Teletubby look work in his favor.

Harry Styles on October 30, 2021
Harry Styles on October 30, 2021 Theo Wargo/Getty Images

10/30/21 4
You know you’re successful at pushing the boundaries when you’re dressed like a baby Dorothy and it’s not clear if it’s another stage outfit or Halloween. Regardless, he makes it work. The result is fun and carefree.

