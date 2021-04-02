Ice man: 😍😍😍1/2

In the Lil Nas X universe, there are no limits. This metallic snowman puffer ensemble, complete with moon boots and frosted hair, is another day at the office for him.

Red leopard: 😍😍😍😍

His love of animal prints is one of the most defining qualities of his dress code. This velvet cheetah print in bright red takes a classic silhouette and makes it rock ‘n’ roll edgy. This is our fantasy boardroom look.

Snake top flare pants: 😍😍😍😍

Paging TLC looks from the ’90s. The snake print fitted mock neck top and skater boy pants have the perfect nostalgic retro flair. This look shows his knowledge of fashion music history — and he pulls it off flawlessly.

Pink: 😍😍😍😍😍

Versace has designed many of the red carpet’s iconic dresses, but when it comes to men’s wear, this has joined the VIP club. The bright pink, S&M-inspired ensemble marries runway with western references. This sent his fashion status zooming to the top.

Lime green: 😍😍😍😍

Another one of his bright color ensembles. This lime green cropped jacket number follows the bright pink formula but the zebra print turtleneck and gloves add another layer of glam to the men’s wear universe.

Bright blue: 😍😍😍1/2

Nas needs to be credited for continuously pushing the men’s wear envelope. The blue suit with vibrant patchwork details continues his journey of updating the urban cowboy look. And what’s not to love about a pair of white boots and matching cowboy hat?

Black tank: 😍😍😍

This performer-off-duty moment doesn’t take a fashion break. The iconic Calvin Klein tank top, skinny black jeans and colorful high tops are simple but effective. He is effortless at all times.

White look: 😍😍😍

This white ensemble is a departure for the color-loving singer. With an early Aughts influence, this party outfit feels a little flat compared to the high glam level he has us accustomed to.