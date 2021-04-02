Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X

David Buchan/Variety/MEGA

Ice man:  😍😍😍1/2
In the Lil Nas X universe, there are no limits. This metallic snowman puffer ensemble, complete with moon boots and frosted hair, is another day at the office for him.

Lil Nas X films for a music video in character for his hit "Holiday".

Lil Nas X films for a music video in character for his hit “Holiday”.  Mega Agency

Red leopard:  😍😍😍😍
His love of animal prints is one of the most defining qualities of his dress code. This velvet cheetah print in bright red takes a classic silhouette and makes it rock ‘n’ roll edgy. This is our fantasy boardroom look.

Lil Nas

Lil Nas  Roger Kisby/WWD

Snake top flare pants: 😍😍😍😍
Paging TLC looks from the ’90s. The snake print fitted mock neck top and skater boy pants have the perfect nostalgic retro flair. This look shows his knowledge of fashion music history — and he pulls it off flawlessly.

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X  David Buchan/Variety

Pink: 😍😍😍😍😍
Versace has designed many of the red carpet’s iconic dresses, but when it comes to men’s wear, this has joined the VIP club. The bright pink, S&M-inspired ensemble marries runway with western references. This sent his fashion status zooming to the top.

Lil Nas x at the 2020 Grammys.

Lil Nas x at the 2020 Grammys.  Mega Agency

Lime green: 😍😍😍😍
Another one of his bright color ensembles. This lime green cropped jacket number follows the bright pink formula but the zebra print turtleneck and gloves add another layer of glam to the men’s wear universe.

Lil Nas x at the 2019 BET Awards.

Lil Nas x at the 2019 BET Awards.  Mega Agency

Lil Nas x at the 2019 American Music Awards.

Lil Nas x at the 2019 American Music Awards.  Mega Agency

Bright blue: 😍😍😍1/2
Nas needs to be credited for continuously pushing the men’s wear envelope. The blue suit with vibrant patchwork details continues his journey of updating the urban cowboy look. And what’s not to love about a pair of white boots and matching cowboy hat?

Lil Nas x at the 2019 BET Awards.

Lil Nas x at the 2019 BET Awards.  Mega Agency

Black tank: 😍😍😍
This performer-off-duty moment doesn’t take a fashion break. The iconic Calvin Klein tank top, skinny black jeans and colorful high tops are simple but effective. He is effortless at all times.

Lil Nas X Wears Leather Pants as he Goes Go-Karting with Friends in LA.

Lil Nas X Wears Leather Pants as he Goes Go-Karting with Friends in LA.  Mega Agency

White look: 😍😍😍
This white ensemble is a departure for the color-loving singer. With an early Aughts influence, this party outfit feels a little flat compared to the high glam level he has us accustomed to.

Lil Nas X at the 2019 CFDA Awards.

Lil Nas X at the 2019 CFDA Awards.  Mega Agency

Celebrity Style
load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus