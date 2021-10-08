WWD Report Card: Who Is the Most Stylish Bond Character?

Grace Jones: 5

Bodysuits, leg warmers and killer martial arts moves? Yes, please. Grace Jones embodied ’80s glamour with an edge and personality that was unparalleled — and remains iconic to this day.

Ursula Andress: 4

This look is now a dime a dozen at the beach, but for the ’60s, it catapulted her to instant fame and guaranteed her spot in fashion history. A men’s white shirt over a bikini stands the test of time.

Roger Moore: 4.5

Known as the most comedic Bond, Moore used fashion as a way to enhance his character. He introduced Bond to ’80s glam après ski with white ski jackets with shoulder pads worn over fitted black and brown turtlenecks. Pure fashion gold.

Daniel Craig: 4

Although he is known for his athletic physique, Craig brought a very glam, rugged appeal to the special agent. A fan of form-fitting silhouettes, regardless if it was suits or sportswear, it was always very powerful.

Halle Berry: 5

Who doesn’t love an orange bikini with a white belt for your weapon? Based on European runways this season, this look feels very of the now — but Berry’s star power makes it timeless.

Honor Blackman: 4

As Pussy Galore, Blackman embodied empowerment through the use of men’s wear inspired suiting that she contrasted with the now-famous gold leather fitted vest.

Pierce Brosnan: 3

Brosnan always opted for traditional and classic suit silhouettes, with a weakness for three-piece suits to enhance the Britishness of the character. Adding a three piece to the tuxedo Bond uniform gave it a new glam twist.

Sean Connery: 5

The jury may still be out as to whether Sean Connery was the best 007, but his ’70s cropped tight shorts and camp shirts are definitely the perfect off-duty Bond outfits. Shaken, never stirred.