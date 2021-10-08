×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: October 8, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Shanghai’s Largest Trade Show Eyes Expansion Beyond Fashion Week

Accessories

At Vision Expo West, Eyewear’s Biggest Players Bullish About the Road Ahead

Fashion

Ralph Rucci Discusses the Opportunities and Obstacles of 40 Years in Business

WWD Report Card: Who Is the Most Stylish Bond Character?

The best of Bond.

By
Leigh Nordstrom, Alex Badia
Plus Icon
James Bond Style Over the Years:

Bodysuits, leg warmers and killer martial arts moves? Yes please. Grace Jones embodied Eighties glamour with edge and personality that was unparalleled - and remains iconic to this day.

Grace Jones: 5
Bodysuits, leg warmers and killer martial arts moves? Yes, please. Grace Jones embodied ’80s glamour with an edge and personality that was unparalleled — and remains iconic to this day.

Now this look is a dime a dozen at the beach but for the Sixties, this catapulted her to instant fame and guaranteed her spot in fashion history. A menÕs white shirt over a bikini stands the test of time.

Ursula Andress: 4
This look is now a dime a dozen at the beach, but for the ’60s, it catapulted her to instant fame and guaranteed her spot in fashion history. A men’s white shirt over a bikini stands the test of time.

Known as the most comedic Bond, Moore used fashion as a way to enhance his character. He introduced Bond to Eighties glam apres ski with white ski jackets with shoulder pads worn over fitted black and brown turtlenecks. Pure fashion gold.

Roger Moore: 4.5
Known as the most comedic Bond, Moore used fashion as a way to enhance his character. He introduced Bond to ’80s glam après ski with white ski jackets with shoulder pads worn over fitted black and brown turtlenecks. Pure fashion gold.

Although he is very known for his athletic physique, he brought a very glam, rugged appeal to the special agent. A fan of form-fitting silhouettes, regardless of if it was suits or sportswear it was always very powerful.

Daniel Craig: 4
Although he is known for his athletic physique, Craig brought a very glam, rugged appeal to the special agent. A fan of form-fitting silhouettes, regardless if it was suits or sportswear, it was always very powerful.

Who doesnÕt love an orange bikini with a white belt for your weapon? Based on European runways this season, this look feels very of the now - but BerryÕs star power makes it always timeless.

Halle Berry: 5
Who doesn’t love an orange bikini with a white belt for your weapon? Based on European runways this season, this look feels very of the now — but Berry’s star power makes it timeless.

As the iconic Pussy Galore, Blackman embodied empowerment through the use of menswear inspired suiting that she contrasted with the now famous gold leather fitted vest.

Honor Blackman: 4
As Pussy Galore, Blackman embodied empowerment through the use of men’s wear inspired suiting that she contrasted with the now-famous gold leather fitted vest.

Brosnan always opted for very traditional and classic suit silhouettes, known for his weakness for three piece suits to enhance the British-ness of the character. Adding a three piece to the tuxedo Bond uniform gave it a new glam twist.

Pierce Brosnan: 3
Brosnan always opted for traditional and classic suit silhouettes, with a weakness for three-piece suits to enhance the Britishness of the character. Adding a three piece to the tuxedo Bond uniform gave it a new glam twist.

The jury is still out in deciding: was Sean Connery the best Bond ever? Although we may never know the answer, we do know that his Seventies cropped tight shorts and camp shirts are definitely the best of off duty Bond outfits ever.

Sean Connery: 5
The jury may still be out as to whether Sean Connery was the best 007, but his ’70s cropped tight shorts and camp shirts are definitely the perfect off-duty Bond outfits. Shaken, never stirred.

James Bond Style Over the Years:

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

James Bond Style Over the Years:

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

James Bond Style Over the Years:

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

James Bond Style Over the Years:

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

James Bond Style Over the Years:

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

James Bond Style Over the Years:

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

James Bond Style Over the Years:

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

James Bond Style Over the Years:

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

James Bond Style Over the Years:

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

James Bond Style Over the Years:

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

James Bond Style Over the Years:

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

James Bond Style Over the Years:

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

James Bond Style Over the Years:

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

James Bond Style Over the Years:

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

James Bond Style Over the Years:

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

James Bond Style Over the Years:

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

James Bond Style Over the Years:

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

James Bond Style Over the Years:

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

James Bond Style Over the Years:

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

James Bond Style Over the Years:

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
James Bond Style Over the Years:

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

James Bond Style Over the Years:

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

James Bond Style Over the Years:

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

James Bond Style Over the Years:

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

James Bond Style Over the Years:

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

James Bond Style Over the Years:

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

James Bond Style Over the Years:

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

James Bond Style Over the Years:

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

James Bond Style Over the Years:

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

James Bond Style Over the Years:

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

James Bond Style Over the Years:

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

James Bond Style Over the Years:

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

James Bond Style Over the Years:

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

James Bond Style Over the Years:

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

James Bond Style Over the Years:

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

James Bond Style Over the Years:

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

James Bond Style Over the Years:

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad