WWD Report Card: The Fashion of the Royal Jubilee

The best looks from the big royal celebration.

Kate Moss Aaron Chown/AP

Kate Moss: 4.5

Revisiting one of her most iconic looks, this Galliano 1993 union cropped jacket is the most appropriate outfit for the legendary supermodel. She makes it 2022 with the pink tinted sunglasses.

Princess Anne Matt Dunham/AP

Princess Anne: 3

This is a trendier choice for Princess Anne, who in the past has favored floral patterns more appropriate for floor-to-ceiling curtains. This blue fitted coat is wizard-like. Maybe she keeps her wand inside her hat?

Prince George STAR MAX/IPx/AP

Prince George: 4

This is another day at the office for Prince George. His ensemble is a shrunken version of a London banker on the way to a power meeting. The suede brown shoes give him a continental flair, showing his love for style and drama.

Meghan Markle Albert Nieboer/AP

Meghan Markle: 4.5

She looks amazing in this white Dior ensemble. It’s effortlessly ladylike, and she completes the look with white leather gloves and hat, which shows she’s very savvy re: how to use fashion to communicate a message — this time, it’s about peace.

Queen Elizabeth II Alastair Grant/AP

Queen: 4

The beloved monarch’s periwinkle worn for her big jubilee celebration pairs well with the white embellishments and accessories. The sunglasses and cane only add another touch of sophistication.

Kate Middleton Albert Nieboer/AP

Kate Middleton: 4.5

This is one of our favorite outfits Kate Middleton has worn. The light yellow fitted dress and floral hat are both extremely appropriate for the occasion and a high-fashion move on her part. The flowers beneath the hat’s brim feel extra celebratory.

Prince Louis STAR MAX/IPx/AP

Prince Louis:

The breakout star of the weekend, the four-year-old prince is for sure on the way to becoming a fashion icon. These cropped light blue shorts and white shirt with matching piping are guaranteed to become a summer classic throughout coastal towns around the world. The bangs are very Demi Moore in “Ghost.”