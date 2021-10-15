×
WWD Report Card: The Kim Kardashian West File

SNL breakout host Kim Kardashian West is full of surprises — and puts her fashion knowledge to use.

By
Leigh Nordstrom, Alex Badia
Plus Icon
The many looks of Kim Kardashian
The many looks of Kim Kardashian West. Photographs by Mega Agency, Amanda Jones/WWD, Anthony Behar/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images

Queen of “Saturday Night Live” Kim Kardashian West proved once again she’s full of surprises — and uses fashion smartly. Here, some of her best looks.

Over the years Kardashian West has become a very good fashion editor. The SNL week was all about hot pink bodysuits by Balenciaga. In this case, the Big Bird-style cape adds a huge amount of glamour and a touch of fun.

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian West Mega Agency

For her critically acclaimed opening, Kardashian West opted for a skintight velvet jumpsuit with built-in gloves — a favorite design detail by Demna Gvasalia. The result is an attention-grabbing moment that will likely go into the pop culture archives.

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian West Rosalind O'Connor/NBC/Courtesy Photo

Will this be a Halloween costume favorite come Oct. 31? We’re not sure that many celebrities would be able to pull this off, but Kim sure can.

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian West Anthony Behar/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)

In one of her most inventive Met looks, Kardashian West executes the wet dress look to campy proportions. Rarely does wet hair look good on the red carpet, but we couldn’t envision this any other way.

Related Galleries

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian West Stephane Feugere/WWD

It is undeniable the impact Cher has had on fashion, and on celebrities over the years. This latex minidress with crystal studded wig is one of the most fun interpretations we’ve seen. What a fun outfit to dance in.

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian West Amanda Jones/WWD

In one of her more casual outings, Kim is always able to turn a heritage trenchcoat into one of the sexiest of pieces. The leather thigh-high boot enhances the edgy factor, while the minimal makeup grounds the whole thing.

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian West Stephane Feugere/WWD

She looks like Storm from X-Men. Apart from keeping us cool, she shows her chameleon abilities in this white furry top coat with matching hair. A bit too costumey for us, but clearly not for her.

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian West Andrew H Walker/WWD

Kim is obviously no stranger to latex, but this Balmain number was rumored to take a village to get her into. Anything that involves that much Vaseline generally scares us, but we applaud Kim’s bravery. The look takes on a futuristic, sci-fi feel, and she can definitely pull it off.

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian West Mega Agency
