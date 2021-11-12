WWD Report Card: In Kristen Stewart We Trust

Kristen Stewart is a fashion original; here, standout looks from her fashion archive.

Buzzed head chanel: 4

The buzzed, bleached hair makes the look really edgy and adds an element of punk. The bandeau top is very of the moment right now, and given that Stewart wore this a few years ago, she was ahead of the trend.

Kristen Stewart at the international film festival, Cannes, 2017 Arthur Mola/Invision/AP

One sleeve white outfit: 4

The white lace asymmetric top is giving new romantic vibes with a hint of The Vampire Lestat. The pompadour hair with the soft pink eyeshadow enhances the retro messaging of the outfit. The safety pin embellishments are unexpected and toughen things up slightly. It’s very her.

Kristen Stewart attends the New York Film Festival in 2016 Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Short romper: 2

This is before Stewart found her fashion identity. The floral short romper is cute and fun but feels, in retrospect, cookie-cutter. Stewart has us really spoiled with her fabulous glam choices these days, and so this feels a little flat.

Kristen Stewart attends premiere of “American Ultra” in 2015 Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP

Burgundy suit: 5

This is sartorial perfection. The perfectly suited double-breasted suit with cropped pant fits her like a glove, and the deep shade works perfectly with her hair color and lipstick. And who needs a shirt anyway?

Kristen Stewart attends a screening during the 54th New York Film Festival in 2016 Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Pink long sleeved: 5

What makes Stewart a fashion star is she is innately cool, and therefore anything she wears has edge and personality. In this case, the dark roots and heavy eye makeup add the necessary tension to the feminine sequined gown.

Kristen Stewart at the Venice Film Festival, 2019 Arthur Mola/Invision/AP

Daytime: 4

Daytime Stewart is what we all aspire to. A pair of Nikes, light jeans, cropped blazer and a baseball hat are closet basics. But the way she puts it together makes it a total fashion statement.

Kristen Stewart at the photo call ‘Charlie’s Angels’, 2019 Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Black bandeau top: 5

This is black tie perfection. The bra top and tiered skirt are very of the now, but the yolk blonde hair makes the whole effort slightly subversive and fun. And those loose curls!

Kristen Stewart at the premiere of Spencer, 2021 Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Met ball look: 4

Stewart can pull off basically anything — this 1950s Teddy Girl styling is clear proof of that. The metallic pink ruffled shirt with neck bowtie plays with the rocker influence, while the palazzo white pant makes it more red carpet. She knows.