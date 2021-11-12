WWD Report Card: In Kristen Stewart We Trust

Kristen Stewart is a fashion original; here, standout looks from her fashion archive.
Buzzed head chanel: 4
The buzzed, bleached hair makes the look really edgy and adds an element of punk. The bandeau top is very of the moment right now, and given that Stewart wore this a few years ago, she was ahead of the trend.
One sleeve white outfit: 4
The white lace asymmetric top is giving new romantic vibes with a hint of The Vampire Lestat. The pompadour hair with the soft pink eyeshadow enhances the retro messaging of the outfit. The safety pin embellishments are unexpected and toughen things up slightly. It’s very her.
Short romper: 2
This is before Stewart found her fashion identity. The floral short romper is cute and fun but feels, in retrospect, cookie-cutter. Stewart has us really spoiled with her fabulous glam choices these days, and so this feels a little flat.
Burgundy suit: 5
This is sartorial perfection. The perfectly suited double-breasted suit with cropped pant fits her like a glove, and the deep shade works perfectly with her hair color and lipstick. And who needs a shirt anyway?
Pink long sleeved: 5
What makes Stewart a fashion star is she is innately cool, and therefore anything she wears has edge and personality. In this case, the dark roots and heavy eye makeup add the necessary tension to the feminine sequined gown.
Daytime: 4
Daytime Stewart is what we all aspire to. A pair of Nikes, light jeans, cropped blazer and a baseball hat are closet basics. But the way she puts it together makes it a total fashion statement.
Black bandeau top: 5
This is black tie perfection. The bra top and tiered skirt are very of the now, but the yolk blonde hair makes the whole effort slightly subversive and fun. And those loose curls!
Met ball look: 4
Stewart can pull off basically anything — this 1950s Teddy Girl styling is clear proof of that. The metallic pink ruffled shirt with neck bowtie plays with the rocker influence, while the palazzo white pant makes it more red carpet. She knows.