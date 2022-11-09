×
Wednesday's Digital Daily: November 9, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Ferragamo’s Gobbetti Touts Davis’ Designs

Business

From Kohl’s to Levi’s, the Ripple Effect of Michelle Gass’ CEO Switch

Fashion

The 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards: Celebrities, Glamour, Glitz – and Let’s Not Forget the Fashion Designers

WWD Report Card: The Week’s Best- and Worst-Dressed Celebrities

Jodie Turner-Smith scores big while Gigi Hadid falls flat.

By
Leigh Nordstrom, Alex Badia
Lenny Kravitz
Lenny Kravitz Lexie Moreland/WWD

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford
Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford Kevin Winter/Getty Images

A cozy moment is fine, but this feels derivative of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s Met Gala appearance. This takes the walking logo to new lows.

 

Patti Wilson
Patti Wilson Aurora Rose/WWD

Schiaparelli is on a high — however, this salad bowl hat looks like more of a “Spaceballs” helmet than a red carpet accessory. But the rest of the look is chic and iconic. 

Lenny Kravitz
Lenny Kravitz Lexie Moreland/WWD

Kravitz is incredibly cool in whatever he wears. The textured sleeve and leather pant and the side waist cutouts create a strange optical illusion, but Lenny knows best. 

Julia Fox
Julia Fox Aurora Rose/WWD

This is no longer a cutout — this is a portal to your black bikini. This construction challenges the laws of gravity. Fox gets bonus points for continuing to try anything: gray hair, no eyebrows, red carpet bikini. 

Julia Garner and Jodie Turner-Smith
Julia Garner and Jodie Turner-Smith Presley Ann/Getty Images

This head-turning Art Deco flapper dress was one of the winners of the night. Opera gloves are definitely trending and these matching ones increase the chic factor. The hairstyle adds to the retro feel. 

Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

This is a perfect example of a look that doesn’t translate off the runway. Although her Goth-y hair and makeup are great, the multilayered effort is too messy and contrived. 

Martha Stewart and Cher
Martha Stewart and Cher Lexie Moreland/WWD

It’s clear Cher has made a pact with the gods: she continues to look amazing as she ages and this leather biker dress is yet another example of the fact that age is just a number. 

Andrew Garfield
Andrew Garfield Michael Buckner/WWD

He’s spray-tanned within an inch of his life, and has an ’80s blowout to match. The velvet polka-dot suit isn’t helping matters, and the tight bootie is too precious. 

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

