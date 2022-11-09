WWD Report Card: The Week’s Best- and Worst-Dressed Celebrities

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford Kevin Winter/Getty Images

A cozy moment is fine, but this feels derivative of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s Met Gala appearance. This takes the walking logo to new lows.

Patti Wilson Aurora Rose/WWD

Schiaparelli is on a high — however, this salad bowl hat looks like more of a “Spaceballs” helmet than a red carpet accessory. But the rest of the look is chic and iconic.

Lenny Kravitz Lexie Moreland/WWD

Kravitz is incredibly cool in whatever he wears. The textured sleeve and leather pant and the side waist cutouts create a strange optical illusion, but Lenny knows best.

Julia Fox Aurora Rose/WWD

This is no longer a cutout — this is a portal to your black bikini. This construction challenges the laws of gravity. Fox gets bonus points for continuing to try anything: gray hair, no eyebrows, red carpet bikini.

Julia Garner and Jodie Turner-Smith Presley Ann/Getty Images

This head-turning Art Deco flapper dress was one of the winners of the night. Opera gloves are definitely trending and these matching ones increase the chic factor. The hairstyle adds to the retro feel.

Gigi Hadid Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

This is a perfect example of a look that doesn’t translate off the runway. Although her Goth-y hair and makeup are great, the multilayered effort is too messy and contrived.

Martha Stewart and Cher Lexie Moreland/WWD

It’s clear Cher has made a pact with the gods: she continues to look amazing as she ages and this leather biker dress is yet another example of the fact that age is just a number.

Andrew Garfield Michael Buckner/WWD

He’s spray-tanned within an inch of his life, and has an ’80s blowout to match. The velvet polka-dot suit isn’t helping matters, and the tight bootie is too precious.