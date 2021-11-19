WWD Report Card: Father, Son and House of Gucci

Lady Gaga’s best looks from the “House of Gucci” press tour.

New York Premiere: 4.5

Lady Gaga is definitely playing the part of mega movie star for the “House of Gucci” press tour. This custom Armani Privé gown brings the glamour of Patrizia Gucci to the red carpet.

Lady Gaga attends the premiere of “House of Gucci” in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

London premiere: 5

What Gaga did for “A Star is Born” was memorable, and this is another one of those larger-than-life moments. This purple Gucci flowy, statement-making gown was meme heaven when paired with logo stockings and Gaga’s fierce energy.

Lady Gaga poses for photographers upon arrival at the World premiere of the film ‘House of Gucci’ in London. Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Milan premiere: 5

Clad in red hot Versace, Gaga seems to be channeling Donatella herself. The red satin fitted dress with high slit and trail has all the elements of movie star vixen with a wicked sense of fashion.

Black cutout dress: 4

The cutout asymmetric black dress reads red carpet ready — and runway spring 2022. The extreme side part enhances the asymmetry’s visual impact, and we love the consistency of the heavy eye makeup.

Lady Gaga at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert promoting House of Gucci in New York City. RW/MediaPunch/IPx

Gucci cloak: 4.5

The lead actress of a Gucci-based movie wearing head-to-toe Gucci logo print is branding perfection. There’s something very vintage about the look, but paired with the platform boot — Gaga’s signature — the result feels uber cool.

Lady Gaga leaving her hotel, wearing a Gucci outfit, MEGA

White coat: 5

The belted whole trench coat and matching white Birkin are equally timeless and elegant. The Wayfarer-style sunglasses make it movie star.

Lady Gaga is seen here leaving her London Hotel and heading to the BBC White City studios in London to film an appearance on the Graham Norton Show to promote her new movie ‘House Of Gucci’. BB/MEGA

Leopard: 4

Patrizia Gucci is in the house. The leopard-print long dress paired with nude stilettos and chain handbag are the ideal Italian heiress look — yet still very Gaga as well.

Lady Gaga The Mega Agency

Black bedazzled look: 2

She loses us here. The bedazzled ensemble feels like she’s dressed as a chandelier. All the different pieces separately are fierce but when put together, it’s overwhelming.