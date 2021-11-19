×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: November 19, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Betting on Belmont Park

Business

Farfetch’s José Neves Looks Beyond Stock Drop to Structural Gains

Business

Prada’s Capital Markets Day Addresses Succession Plans, Potential Europe Listing, Farfetch/YNAP Merger

WWD Report Card: Father, Son and House of Gucci

Lady Gaga has committed fully to mega fashion moments for the "House of Gucci" press tour.

By
Leigh Nordstrom, Alex Badia
Plus Icon
Lady Gaga 'House of Gucci' Best
Ap Photos, The Mega Agency

Lady Gaga’s best looks from the “House of Gucci” press tour.

New York Premiere: 4.5
Lady Gaga is definitely playing the part of mega movie star for the “House of Gucci” press tour. This custom Armani Privé gown brings the glamour of Patrizia Gucci to the red carpet.

Lady Gaga attends the premiere of "House of Gucci" in New York.
Lady Gaga attends the premiere of “House of Gucci” in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

London premiere: 5
What Gaga did for “A Star is Born” was memorable, and this is another one of those larger-than-life moments. This purple Gucci flowy, statement-making gown was meme heaven when paired with logo stockings and Gaga’s fierce energy.

Lady Gaga poses for photographers upon arrival at the World premiere of the film 'House of Gucci' in London.
Lady Gaga poses for photographers upon arrival at the World premiere of the film ‘House of Gucci’ in London. Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Milan premiere: 5
Clad in red hot Versace, Gaga seems to be channeling Donatella herself. The red satin fitted dress with high slit and trail has all the elements of movie star vixen with a wicked sense of fashion.

Lady Gaga poses for photographers during a photocall for the film 'House of Gucci', in Milan, Italy

Black cutout dress: 4
The cutout asymmetric black dress reads red carpet ready — and runway spring 2022. The extreme side part enhances the asymmetry’s visual impact, and we love the consistency of the heavy eye makeup.

Lady Gaga at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert promoting House of Gucci in New York City.
Lady Gaga at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert promoting House of Gucci in New York City. RW/MediaPunch/IPx

Gucci cloak: 4.5
The lead actress of a Gucci-based movie wearing head-to-toe Gucci logo print is branding perfection. There’s something very vintage about the look, but paired with the platform boot — Gaga’s signature — the result feels uber cool.

Lady Gaga leaving her hotel, wearing a Gucci outfit,
Lady Gaga leaving her hotel, wearing a Gucci outfit, MEGA

White coat: 5
The belted whole trench coat and matching white Birkin are equally timeless and elegant. The Wayfarer-style sunglasses make it movie star.

Lady Gaga is seen here leaving her London Hotel and heading to the BBC White City studios in London to film an appearance on the Graham Norton Show to promote her new movie 'House Of Gucci'.
Lady Gaga is seen here leaving her London Hotel and heading to the BBC White City studios in London to film an appearance on the Graham Norton Show to promote her new movie ‘House Of Gucci’. BB/MEGA

Leopard: 4
Patrizia Gucci is in the house. The leopard-print long dress paired with nude stilettos and chain handbag are the ideal Italian heiress look — yet still very Gaga as well.

Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga The Mega Agency

Black bedazzled look: 2
She loses us here. The bedazzled ensemble feels like she’s dressed as a chandelier. All the different pieces separately are fierce but when put together, it’s overwhelming.

Lady Gaga seen leaving her hotel in a Alexander McQueen outfit.
Lady Gaga seen leaving her hotel in a Alexander McQueen outfit. The Mega Agency
Lady Gaga 'House of Gucci' Best

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Lady Gaga 'House of Gucci' Best

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Lady Gaga 'House of Gucci' Best

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Lady Gaga 'House of Gucci' Best

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Lady Gaga 'House of Gucci' Best

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Lady Gaga 'House of Gucci' Best

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Lady Gaga 'House of Gucci' Best

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Lady Gaga 'House of Gucci' Best

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Lady Gaga 'House of Gucci' Best

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Lady Gaga 'House of Gucci' Best

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Lady Gaga 'House of Gucci' Best

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Lady Gaga 'House of Gucci' Best

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Lady Gaga 'House of Gucci' Best

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Lady Gaga 'House of Gucci' Best

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Lady Gaga 'House of Gucci' Best

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Lady Gaga 'House of Gucci' Best

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Lady Gaga 'House of Gucci' Best

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Lady Gaga 'House of Gucci' Best

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Lady Gaga 'House of Gucci' Best

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Lady Gaga 'House of Gucci' Best

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Lady Gaga 'House of Gucci' Best

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Lady Gaga 'House of Gucci' Best

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Lady Gaga 'House of Gucci' Best

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Lady Gaga 'House of Gucci' Best

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Lady Gaga 'House of Gucci' Best

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Lady Gaga 'House of Gucci' Best

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Lady Gaga 'House of Gucci' Best

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Lady Gaga 'House of Gucci' Best

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Lady Gaga 'House of Gucci' Best

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Lady Gaga 'House of Gucci' Best

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Lady Gaga 'House of Gucci' Best

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Lady Gaga 'House of Gucci' Best

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Lady Gaga 'House of Gucci' Best

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Lady Gaga 'House of Gucci' Best

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Lady Gaga 'House of Gucci' Best

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Lady Gaga 'House of Gucci' Best

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Lady Gaga 'House of Gucci' Best

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad