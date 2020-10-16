LeBron James

Thomas Iannaccone/WWD, Chris Pizzello/AP, Phil Long/AP, Diane Bondareff/AP

The basketball legend also knows a thing or two about making fashion work for him.

Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player LeBron James arrives for the special screening of his film, "Trainwreck" at the Regal Cinemas Montrose Stadium 12 theaters, on Friday, July 10, 2015, in Akron, Ohio. James is hosting the screening of the film which also stars Amy Schumer and Bill Hader. (Photo by Phil Long/Invision/AP)

LeBron James, 2015.  Phil Long/Invision/AP

LeBron has always been style conscious — even when he goes for a simple casual look like this white jeans, black T outfit. The fit is always impeccable — and he kills it with the accessories. Reintroducing the fedora to the mainstream is definitely one of his contributions.

 

Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving, from left, LeBron James, and Kevin Love accept the award for best moment for the Cavaliers' 2016 NBA Finals Championship, at the ESPY Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 13, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Kyrie Irving, LeBron James, and Kevin Love, 2016.  Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

The single-breasted shawl lapel tuxedo fits him like a glove and the satin detail adds a good amount of personal style. Going the traditional way gives him extra points as it is tempting to slip down the road of creative black tie, which can easily become a minefield.

 

Basketball player Lebron James, with Savannah Brinson, arriving at a fund-raiser in honor of Michelle Obama, wife of presidential candidate Barack Obama

Lebron James and Savannah Brinson  Scott Rudd/WWD

Here’s the thing: white linen suits rarely go well, unless you are in a Merchant Ivory film. But yet again LeBron surprises us by making the impossible possible. He even makes it better by adding a pink shirt that on anyone else would be a Preppy Handbook black hole.

 

Honoree LeBron James attends a fashion show and awards ceremony held by the Harlem Fashion Row collective and Nike before the start of New York Fashion Week, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Diane Bondareff)

LeBron James, 2018.  Diane Bondareff/AP

At 6’9”, 250 pounds, wearing a fitted, short Thom Browne suit would be out of the question — but LeBron has the fashion wherewithal to make this perfect. The beard and sunglasses only enhance the ultra cool factor.

 

Kith RTW spring 2018

LeBron James, 2018.  Stephen Lovekin/WWD

You have arrived as a fashion persona when you walk down the runway of a fashion show and you don’t look any different than you do day to day. The layered hoodie with the plaid and the sweatpant is very much in his style universe. Fashion design could be in his near future.

 

LeBron James speaks at the opening ceremony for the I Promise School in Akron, Ohio, Monday, July 30, 2018. The I Promise School is supported by the The LeBron James Family Foundation and is run by the Akron Public Schools. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

LeBron James, 2018.  Phil Long/AP

Leave it to LeBron to turn a gray suit and a white shirt into a major minimalism moment. The narrow lapel, cropped pant hem and button-up white shirt result in a very sleek fashion effort. He could’ve lost the socks for a more fashion-forward approach, though.

 

Lebron James

Lebron James  THOMAS IANNACCONE/WWD

Denim on denim works on fashion cowboys, Canadian tuxedo lovers and LeBron James. The high-top white sneaker and blue hat give the denim ensemble a modern edge, while the multiple layers and stripes make it one of a kind. But a looser jean silhouette would better suit his athletic thighs.

 

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James addresses the audience at InfoCision Stadium at his homecoming Friday, Aug. 8, 2014, in Akron, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

LeBron James, 2014.  Tony Dejak/AP

It doesn’t matter what he wears or what activity he’s doing, he just has great personal style. The blackout athletic outfit fits perfectly; the graphic T gives it a retro look, while the black cap keeps it young and modern.

