The basketball legend also knows a thing or two about making fashion work for him.

LeBron has always been style conscious — even when he goes for a simple casual look like this white jeans, black T outfit. The fit is always impeccable — and he kills it with the accessories. Reintroducing the fedora to the mainstream is definitely one of his contributions.

The single-breasted shawl lapel tuxedo fits him like a glove and the satin detail adds a good amount of personal style. Going the traditional way gives him extra points as it is tempting to slip down the road of creative black tie, which can easily become a minefield.

Here’s the thing: white linen suits rarely go well, unless you are in a Merchant Ivory film. But yet again LeBron surprises us by making the impossible possible. He even makes it better by adding a pink shirt that on anyone else would be a Preppy Handbook black hole.

At 6’9”, 250 pounds, wearing a fitted, short Thom Browne suit would be out of the question — but LeBron has the fashion wherewithal to make this perfect. The beard and sunglasses only enhance the ultra cool factor.

You have arrived as a fashion persona when you walk down the runway of a fashion show and you don’t look any different than you do day to day. The layered hoodie with the plaid and the sweatpant is very much in his style universe. Fashion design could be in his near future.

Leave it to LeBron to turn a gray suit and a white shirt into a major minimalism moment. The narrow lapel, cropped pant hem and button-up white shirt result in a very sleek fashion effort. He could’ve lost the socks for a more fashion-forward approach, though.

Denim on denim works on fashion cowboys, Canadian tuxedo lovers and LeBron James. The high-top white sneaker and blue hat give the denim ensemble a modern edge, while the multiple layers and stripes make it one of a kind. But a looser jean silhouette would better suit his athletic thighs.

It doesn’t matter what he wears or what activity he’s doing, he just has great personal style. The blackout athletic outfit fits perfectly; the graphic T gives it a retro look, while the black cap keeps it young and modern.