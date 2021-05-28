WWD Report Card: Lil Nas X's Leather Pants to Machine Gun Kelly's Black Tongue

The season finale of “SNL” saw major moments from Anya Taylor-Joy and Lil Nas X, and the Billboard Awards had their fair share of over-the-top fashion. Here are the week’s most talked about looks.

Machine Gun Kelly: 4

By far the biggest attention-grabbing part of this look was his black tongue, which gave a hard-core rock ‘n’ roll spin to the look. The Balmain runway look is yet another example of how much men’s eveningwear has evolved.

Bad Bunny: 4

The black leather trenchcoat by Ludovic de Saint Sernin is chic and minimal, but when paired with a black bunny ears hat and pointy sneakers, the result is playful and fun.

Gabby Barrett: 2

Christmas in May? Barrett looks like a spool of wrapping ribbon that has unraveled. The silhouette of the dress is chic, but the extra cape and trail become overwhelming on her.

Priyanka Chopra: 3.5

This sheer crystal-mesh gown with plunging neckline and thigh-high slit is high on the sex appeal and glamour. The custom belt, a replica of the famous 2007 collection look, steals the show. We probably are going to see reiterations of this accessory over the coming months.

Nick Jonas: 2.5

It is important to eat your leafy greens, but it’s equally as important to not dress like one, Mr. Spinach. For full transparency, we loved this look when it came down the Fendi runway, but it doesn’t really translate on this Jonas — Joe, let’s talk.

View Gallery Related Gallery Stores Reopen for Shoppers in LA and NYC

Doja Cat: 4

Doja Cat is the new Beetlejuice in this Balmain ensemble — and we love it. The groovy bell-bottom tights paired with the bikini top and oversize sleeves are pure fun. We could do without the big medallion, but we are game if she is.

DaBaby: 4.5

This is a way of wearing allover green we can get behind. The layered pink turtleneck and bright pink fedora give a fun ’60s vibe to this Gucci leisure suit. The bling and the white sneaks make it modern.

Lil Nas X: 5

Certified fashion icon Lil Nas X managed to make a statement even when ripping his clothes. His ab-baring cropped leather jacket and matching lace up, flame-adorned leather pants by Mowalola Ogunlesi were the perfect choice for his eye-popping performance. We’d be lying if we said we hadn’t watched it 50-plus times.

Anya Taylor-Joy: 4.5

Making her “SNL” debut in this silver silk Peter Do slipdress with feather detail, Taylor-Joy channeled old Hollywood while looking ravishing and chic. She is a fashion star who continuously serves effortlessly elegant looks.