Royals of all varieties — music (Beyoncé), sports (Serena Williams) and, uh, actual nobility, turned out this week in Britain. Here’s how they fared in the style games.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé: B-

Jay-Z has found his trademark look with the Seventies-inspired tuxedo, which suits him well, together with a slightly longer hairstyle. But it’s Beyoncé who gets all the attention, with this golden shower of a dress. We obviously love Queen B, but the metallic draping hugs her in all the wrong places. Maybe this ensemble would be more appropriate for a holiday tree-trimming party.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex: A-

This is a very coordinated effort. Harry always exudes effortless elegance, and this peak lapel one-button tuxedo feels modern while still being very appropriate for a young royal. The design and execution of Meghan’s dress work well for a new mother without being matronly. The sheer detail is very elegant and the simple stilettos are perfect.

Serena Williams: B+

She is known for creating her own dress code rules on the court. Serena matches Wimbledon’s strict all-white rule but takes the tradition and adds some zing with the cutouts. The white skinny headband feels very Greek goddess.

Simona Halep: B+

This might feel generic on someone else, but Halep’s strength and victory pull off the simple yet effective ensemble. And what’s not to love about an Eighties throwback white visor?

Roger Federer: A-

The Uniqlo logo is minimal enough, respecting tennis heritage, while still providing a touch of color. He’s a winner in our book with this sweatband — very reminiscent of Björn Borg.

Novak Djokovic: B

Nothing is more classically tennis than a white Lacoste polo. The oversized alligator on the shirt makes it new, but we’re thankful that other logos throughout are done in a smaller size.

