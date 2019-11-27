The best and worst from the AMAs red carpet.

Billie Eilish: C+

Burberry nun meets Burberry nurse. Eilish continues to commit to the slouchy casual look; we could stand to lose the shirt layer underneath.

Christina Aguilera: Fail

Someone’s excited for the new “Star Wars” movie. Aguilera looks like a descendant of Princess Leia in this galactic number. Very fun for Halloween, but it’s November.

Shawn Mendes: C

We are all about a sexy moment, but the proportion of the suit is too formfitting. The pants practically resemble superhero tights. The emerald necklace on the bare chest plus the blown out hair reads Miami cheesy.

Halsey: D

She’s dressed like an underwater amoeba. The no eyebrows and multicolor eye shadow enhances the otherworldly quality of this look. There is a lot going on in this effort; it’s good to remember that less is more.

Diplo: C

He looks like a Seventies couch, with a touch of Western leather daddy. The result is comical, but he’s clearly in on the joke.

Lizzo: A-

She looks super cute in this orange layered minidress. We like the idea of minimal accessories — and having fun with fashion, which she clearly did, with her barely there bag.

Billy Porter: B-

He looks like a porcelain figurine. Porter clearly loves making an entrance but this head-turning ensemble with the statement headpiece is a little ridiculous.

Lil Nas X: B+

Joaquin Phoenix called and he wants his Joker outfit back. Jokes aside, Lil Nas X is building a fashion persona on the red carpet that feels young and fun.