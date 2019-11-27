The best and worst from the AMAs red carpet.

Billie Eilish: C+

Billie Eilish47th Annual American Music Awards, Fashion Highlights, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Nov 2019Wearing Burberry

Billie Eilish  Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Burberry nun meets Burberry nurse. Eilish continues to commit to the slouchy casual look; we could stand to lose the shirt layer underneath.

Christina Aguilera: Fail

Christina Aguilera47th Annual American Music Awards, Fashion Highlights, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Nov 2019Wearing Jean Paul Gaultier same outfit as catwalk model *8886385cb

Christina Aguilera  Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Someone’s excited for the new “Star Wars” movie. Aguilera looks like a descendant of Princess Leia in this galactic number. Very fun for Halloween, but it’s November.

Shawn Mendes: C

Shawn Mendes47th Annual American Music Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Nov 2019Wearing Paul Smith

Shawn Mendes  Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

We are all about a sexy moment, but the proportion of the suit is too formfitting. The pants practically resemble superhero tights. The emerald necklace on the bare chest plus the blown out hair reads Miami cheesy.

Halsey: D

Halsey47th Annual American Music Awards, Fashion Highlights, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Nov 2019Wearing Marc Jacobs same outfit as catwalk model *10407035bh

Halsey  Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

She’s dressed like an underwater amoeba. The no eyebrows and multicolor eye shadow enhances the otherworldly quality of this look. There is a lot going on in this effort; it’s good to remember that less is more.

Diplo: C

Diplo47th Annual American Music Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Nov 2019

Diplo  Matt Baron/Shutterstock

He looks like a Seventies couch, with a touch of Western leather daddy. The result is comical, but he’s clearly in on the joke.

Lizzo: A-

Lizzo47th Annual American Music Awards, Fashion Highlights, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Nov 2019Wearing Valentino, Custom

Lizzo  Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

She looks super cute in this orange layered minidress. We like the idea of minimal accessories — and having fun with fashion, which she clearly did, with her barely there bag.

Billy Porter: B-

Billy Porter47th Annual American Music Awards, Fashion Highlights, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Nov 2019Wearing Thom Browne same outfit as catwalk model *10311882aw

Billy Porter  Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

He looks like a porcelain figurine. Porter clearly loves making an entrance but this head-turning ensemble with the statement headpiece is a little ridiculous.

Lil Nas X: B+

Lil Nas X47th Annual American Music Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Nov 2019

Lil Nas X  Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Joaquin Phoenix called and he wants his Joker outfit back. Jokes aside, Lil Nas X is building a fashion persona on the red carpet that feels young and fun.

