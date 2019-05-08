Lady Gaga: A

Lady Gaga has obviously become a queen of the red carpet. She channeled old school Gaga from the “Telephone” video era here; the neon pink, form-fitting gown with bedazzled sunglasses and brick phone has enough drama without compromising style.

Janelle Monáe: A-

This is when camp meets surrealism. It’s a highly conceptual look: the towering hats, the asymmetric sleeves, and the blinking boob sound insane on paper but in reality she walks away with a crown.

Cardi B: B+

She’s taking a cue from the past successes of Rihanna’s legendary trains. There is something medieval and regal about it. The quilting details will prove to become cozy for when she needs to curl up inside the gala for a quick nap.

Katy Perry: B

She’s on her way to “Beauty and the Beast” Disney on Ice. She gets extra bonus points for her insane level of extra commitment — we’d love to know where she’s keeping the battery pack.

Billy Porter: B-

Isn’t this the ultimate camp entrance? Porter being carried à la Cleopatra in this gold sequined ensemble with expandable gold wings is priceless — not to mention the gold eye makeup and matching wig.

Harry Styles: C

We’ve come to expect much more from this Brit gender-bending star — and were left underwhelmed. This sheer top with lace details reads more hot mom’s night out than Met Gala host.

Jared Leto: B+

The heavy embellishments on top of the royal red gown reads very much like a master of ceremonies — and carrying his own head is the ultimate ego power move. There is something rather “Game of Thrones” about it.

Cara Delevingne: A-

This is an on-the-money execution of this year’s theme. The rainbow platform shoes with matching dress and walking stick play homage to drag culture, while the headpiece is very tongue-in-cheek. She gets it.