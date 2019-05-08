5.8-Report-Card

Lady Gaga: A

Lady Gaga in Brandon Maxwell, Met Gala 2019

Lady Gaga in Brandon Maxwell.  Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Lady Gaga has obviously become a queen of the red carpet. She channeled old school Gaga from the “Telephone” video era here; the neon pink, form-fitting gown with bedazzled sunglasses and brick phone has enough drama without compromising style.

Janelle Monáe: A-

Janelle Monae in Christian Siriano, Met Gala 2019.

Janelle Monáe in Christian Siriano.  Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

This is when camp meets surrealism. It’s a highly conceptual look: the towering hats, the asymmetric sleeves, and the blinking boob sound insane on paper but in reality she walks away with a crown.

Cardi B: B+

Cardi B in THom Browne, Met Gala 2019

Cardi B in Thom Browne.  David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

She’s taking a cue from the past successes of Rihanna’s legendary trains. There is something medieval and regal about it. The quilting details will prove to become cozy for when she needs to curl up inside the gala for a quick nap.

Katy Perry: B

Katy Perry in Moschino, Met Gala 2019

Katy Perry in Moschino.  Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

She’s on her way to “Beauty and the Beast” Disney on Ice. She gets extra bonus points for her insane level of extra commitment — we’d love to know where she’s keeping the battery pack.

Billy Porter: B-

Billy PorterCostume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019

Billy Porter  David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Isn’t this the ultimate camp entrance? Porter being carried à la Cleopatra in this gold sequined ensemble with expandable gold wings is priceless — not to mention the gold eye makeup and matching wig.

Harry Styles: C

Harry Styles in Gucci, Met Gala 2019

Harry Styles in Gucci.  Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

We’ve come to expect much more from this Brit gender-bending star — and were left underwhelmed. This sheer top with lace details reads more hot mom’s night out than Met Gala host.

Jared Leto: B+

Jared Leto in Gucci, Met Gala 2019

Jared Leto in Gucci.  David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

The heavy embellishments on top of the royal red gown reads very much like a master of ceremonies — and carrying his own head is the ultimate ego power move. There is something rather “Game of Thrones” about it.

Cara Delevingne: A-

Cara Delevingne in Dior Haute Couture, Met Gala 2019

Cara Delevingne in Dior Haute Couture.  David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

This is an on-the-money execution of this year’s theme. The rainbow platform shoes with matching dress and walking stick play homage to drag culture, while the headpiece is very tongue-in-cheek. She gets it.

