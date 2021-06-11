Nicola Coughlan, Michaela Coel and Paul Mescal

This week, the BAFTA TV awards brought major style to the red carpet, from shocking orange to polka-dot tulle.

Helena Bonham Carter

Helena Bonham Carter has built a fashion career of being an eccentric risk-taker, and this polka-dot tulle dress continues to play with that balance of fashion and fun. And what’s not to love about a matching tulle bag?

Michaela Coel

Best dressed of the week. The “I May Destroy You” creator really stole the show in this backless Maximilian dress with red lip detail. We want to see more.

Jodie Comer

This navy minimal Gabriela Hearst evening-inspired look feels equally chic and timeless. The breezy wavy hair gives the look a beach-y vibe with a casual twist that really works.

Nicola Coughlan

This A-line Valentino dress with volume sleeves is bold and head-turning, proving her fashion confidence. And the bob haircut is the best style for this look.

Paul Mescal

Mescal continues his career mission to seduce the world, and this time is killing it in a classic Gucci tux with a hint of ’70s vibe. The continental shoulder feels really empowering and fun.

Zawe Ashton

Not everybody can wear a big volume dress with groovy prints and statement shoulder bow. But Ashton’s playfulness and confidence really make it work — she carries this very well. And the silver bootie keeps reminding us we’re not in Kansas anymore.

