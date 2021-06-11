This week, the BAFTA TV awards brought major style to the red carpet, from shocking orange to polka-dot tulle.

Helena Bonham Carter has built a fashion career of being an eccentric risk-taker, and this polka-dot tulle dress continues to play with that balance of fashion and fun. And what’s not to love about a matching tulle bag?

Best dressed of the week. The “I May Destroy You” creator really stole the show in this backless Maximilian dress with red lip detail. We want to see more.

This navy minimal Gabriela Hearst evening-inspired look feels equally chic and timeless. The breezy wavy hair gives the look a beach-y vibe with a casual twist that really works.

This A-line Valentino dress with volume sleeves is bold and head-turning, proving her fashion confidence. And the bob haircut is the best style for this look.

Mescal continues his career mission to seduce the world, and this time is killing it in a classic Gucci tux with a hint of ’70s vibe. The continental shoulder feels really empowering and fun.

Not everybody can wear a big volume dress with groovy prints and statement shoulder bow. But Ashton’s playfulness and confidence really make it work — she carries this very well. And the silver bootie keeps reminding us we’re not in Kansas anymore.