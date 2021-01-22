Michelle Obama, Amanda Gorman and Ella Emhoff

Michelle Obama, Amanda Gorman and Ella Emhoff

AP

From Ella Emhoff’s coat and Bernie Sanders’ mittens to Lady Gaga’s gown and Jennifer Lopez’s all-white ensemble, a look at the best style moments from the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

President-elect Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden arrive in the Crypt of the US Capitol for Biden's inauguration ceremony on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 in Washington. (Jim Lo Scalzo (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool Photo via AP)

Dr. Jill Biden  AP

The first lady is the leader of the monochromatic trend that dominated the exciting fashion moment that was the inauguration. The textured sparkles of the coat together with the contrast velvet cuffs and shawl lapel give it a royal flair that elevates the overall outfit.

 

Vice President Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff  Jacquelyn Martin/AP

Doug Emhoff: 😍
To the untrained eye, a topcoat and suit seem like an easy endeavor. But the second gentleman excels with a perfectly tailored double-breasted peak lapel coat, tonal tie and a hint of a scarf. Being the first second gentleman, he’s setting the bar pretty high.

 

Garth Brooks

Garth Brooks  Win McNamee/Pool Photo via AP

Garth Brooks: 🥴Bringing yee-haw style to the White House, Brooks drew from his Western roots and delighted us with a pair of bunched up, tight bootcut jeans, embellished with the statement buckle belt and square-front cowboy boots. What a treat.

 

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga  Jonathan Ernst/Pool Photo via AP

Lady Gaga: 🤯
Schiaparelli 1980s-inspired couture gown, oversize golden dove pin and milkmaid braids might be just another Wednesday for Gaga, but at the inauguration they brought fun drama and glamour.

 

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez  AP

Jennifer Lopez: 😵
Lopez’s diamond jewelry reminded us of the 1990s bling era, but her all-white outfit with Prince-inspired ruffled shirt had a glam rocker vibe that was very of the now.

 

Ella Emhoff (Europa Press via AP)

Ella Emhoff (Europa Press via AP)  Europa Press via AP

Ella Emhoff: 😍
The breakthrough fashion star of the day. Emhoff served retro-inspired chic librarian in this embellished coat. Her rounded glasses and natural curls helped enhance the effortless nature of the look.

 

Amanda Gorman

Amanda Gorman  picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

Amanda Gorman: 😍👏
This definitely felt like the beginning of a new star. The poet and her disarming confidence brought positivity to life with her bright yellow topcoat paired with red headband, creating a social media phenomenon — and surely a trend.

 

Former U.S. President Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama.  JONATHAN ERNST/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

Michelle Obama: 🤯
Another fabulous monochromatic look from the day. Michelle Obama is obviously a fashion star, and her Sergio Hudson wine-colored ensemble not only fit her perfectly, but it was an absolutely head-turning effort.

 

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga  AP

Bernie Sanders: 😵
The power of fashion works in mysterious ways. Sanders’ surprise cozy-outdoorsy look is totally of the now, and made knitted mittens the ultimate style statement of 2021.

Celebrity Style Jill Biden Joe Biden Kamala Harris
load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus