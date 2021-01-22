From Ella Emhoff’s coat and Bernie Sanders’ mittens to Lady Gaga’s gown and Jennifer Lopez’s all-white ensemble, a look at the best style moments from the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

The first lady is the leader of the monochromatic trend that dominated the exciting fashion moment that was the inauguration. The textured sparkles of the coat together with the contrast velvet cuffs and shawl lapel give it a royal flair that elevates the overall outfit.

Doug Emhoff: 😍

To the untrained eye, a topcoat and suit seem like an easy endeavor. But the second gentleman excels with a perfectly tailored double-breasted peak lapel coat, tonal tie and a hint of a scarf. Being the first second gentleman, he’s setting the bar pretty high.

Garth Brooks: 🥴Bringing yee-haw style to the White House, Brooks drew from his Western roots and delighted us with a pair of bunched up, tight bootcut jeans, embellished with the statement buckle belt and square-front cowboy boots. What a treat.

Lady Gaga: 🤯

Schiaparelli 1980s-inspired couture gown, oversize golden dove pin and milkmaid braids might be just another Wednesday for Gaga, but at the inauguration they brought fun drama and glamour.

Jennifer Lopez: 😵

Lopez’s diamond jewelry reminded us of the 1990s bling era, but her all-white outfit with Prince-inspired ruffled shirt had a glam rocker vibe that was very of the now.

Ella Emhoff: 😍

The breakthrough fashion star of the day. Emhoff served retro-inspired chic librarian in this embellished coat. Her rounded glasses and natural curls helped enhance the effortless nature of the look.

Amanda Gorman: 😍👏

This definitely felt like the beginning of a new star. The poet and her disarming confidence brought positivity to life with her bright yellow topcoat paired with red headband, creating a social media phenomenon — and surely a trend.

Michelle Obama: 🤯

Another fabulous monochromatic look from the day. Michelle Obama is obviously a fashion star, and her Sergio Hudson wine-colored ensemble not only fit her perfectly, but it was an absolutely head-turning effort.

Bernie Sanders: 😵

The power of fashion works in mysterious ways. Sanders’ surprise cozy-outdoorsy look is totally of the now, and made knitted mittens the ultimate style statement of 2021.