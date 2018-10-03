Dilone, Luka Sabbat, Bella Hadid, Adwoa Aboah, Jordan Barrett

Top models were out in droves this fashion month, showcasing the latest on the runway – and off? Well, that was time for a little personal style to shine through. So who takes home the prize for best off duty look? Below, our weekly Report Card grading, from Luka Sabbat and Jordan Barrett to Adwoa Aboah, Bella Hadid, Cara Delevingne and more.

Luka Sabbat: B+

Luka Sabbat'Calvin Klein Women' Fragrance Launch, New York Fashion Week, USA - 11 Sep 2018 WEARING CALVIN KLEIN

This very Seventies disco cowboy look is normally a disaster, but he makes it work. The statement necklaces and rings, blended with his ultra-cool personal flair, turns the potentially disastrous look into a killer moment.

Kaia Gerber: A-

Kaia Gerber Kaia Gerber out and about, Paris Fashion Week, France - 30 Sep 2018
The appeal of the model off-duty look is that there is an effortlessness to it — and Gerber’s innate ease embodies it. Having Cindy Crawford as a mother gives you all the pedigree you need. The leather jacket and pleated pants are to die for.

Cara Delevingne: A-

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson Balmain show, Departures, Spring Summer 2019, Paris Fashion Week, France - 28 Sep 2018
Delevingne’s edgy persona continues — this time she seems to be channeling the killer in “La Femme Nikita” with the tight black pants, strong-shoulder blazer and the slicked-back hair. She’s basically the chicest villain.

Jordan Barrett: B

Jordan BarrettJordan Barrett out and about, Paris Fashion Week, France - 27 Sep 2018

Models make everything look good; case in point, this lemony linen jumpsuit. That said, this would be more appropriate for a weekend in Provence, France, painting a watercolor landscape. He might look a little odd hailing a taxi in the middle of a big city.

Kendall Jenner: B-

Kendall Jenner Kendall Jenner out and about, Paris Fashion Week, France - 27 Sep 2018 WEARING MARINA MOSCONE SHOES BY ELLERY
Unfortunately, there is nothing effortless about this effort; this feels a bit costume-y, channeling Eighties aggressive secretary. The retro-future sunglasses and white midi heels soften the blow.

Bella Hadid: C+

Bella HadidBella Hadid out and about, Paris Fashion Week, France - 27 Sep 2018

She’s dressed as a designer logo-mania candy wrapper. The distressed jeans help to bring the overall fashion victim quotient down, but the rain plastic-bucket hat is plain ridiculous.

Adwoa Aboah: B+

Adwoa Aboah Adwoa Aboah x Revlon 'Live Boldly' party, Spring Summer 2019, London Fashion Week, UK - 18 Sep 2018 WEARING MIU MIU SHOES BY PRADA

Think late-Nineties Sarah Jessica Parker. She’s pairing an ultra-feminine dress with a pair of very cool, modern heels; when mixed with the bleached hair and hoops, it takes on a life of its own.

Dilone: A

DiloneStreet Style, Spring Summer 2019, Milan Fashion Week, Italy - 23 Sep 2018

A very successful mix of references. The head-turning evening gown is perfectly balanced with the plaid combat boot and the chain handbag. It’s very street grunge 2018.

