Top models were out in droves this fashion month, showcasing the latest on the runway – and off? Well, that was time for a little personal style to shine through. So who takes home the prize for best off duty look? Below, our weekly Report Card grading, from Luka Sabbat and Jordan Barrett to Adwoa Aboah, Bella Hadid, Cara Delevingne and more.

Luka Sabbat: B+

This very Seventies disco cowboy look is normally a disaster, but he makes it work. The statement necklaces and rings, blended with his ultra-cool personal flair, turns the potentially disastrous look into a killer moment.

Kaia Gerber: A-



The appeal of the model off-duty look is that there is an effortlessness to it — and Gerber’s innate ease embodies it. Having Cindy Crawford as a mother gives you all the pedigree you need. The leather jacket and pleated pants are to die for.

Cara Delevingne: A-



Delevingne’s edgy persona continues — this time she seems to be channeling the killer in “La Femme Nikita” with the tight black pants, strong-shoulder blazer and the slicked-back hair. She’s basically the chicest villain.

Jordan Barrett: B

Models make everything look good; case in point, this lemony linen jumpsuit. That said, this would be more appropriate for a weekend in Provence, France, painting a watercolor landscape. He might look a little odd hailing a taxi in the middle of a big city.

Kendall Jenner: B-



Unfortunately, there is nothing effortless about this effort; this feels a bit costume-y, channeling Eighties aggressive secretary. The retro-future sunglasses and white midi heels soften the blow.

Bella Hadid: C+

She’s dressed as a designer logo-mania candy wrapper. The distressed jeans help to bring the overall fashion victim quotient down, but the rain plastic-bucket hat is plain ridiculous.

Adwoa Aboah: B+

Think late-Nineties Sarah Jessica Parker. She’s pairing an ultra-feminine dress with a pair of very cool, modern heels; when mixed with the bleached hair and hoops, it takes on a life of its own.

Dilone: A

A very successful mix of references. The head-turning evening gown is perfectly balanced with the plaid combat boot and the chain handbag. It’s very street grunge 2018.