WWD Report Card: Funny All the Way

The red carpet for the MTV Movie & TV Awards proved quite the spectacle. Here, the best and worst.

Nick Cannon: Fail

Nick CannonMTV Movie & TV Awards, Arrivals, Barker Hangar, Los Angeles, USA - 15 Jun 2019

Nick Cannon  Rob Latour/Shutterstock

The top part feels like a fashion victim Hannibal Lecter, while the bottom is a naive girl on her way to Key West. Cannon, make up your mind: Which one are you?

Noah Centineo: D

Noah CentineoMTV Movie & TV Awards, Arrivals, Barker Hangar, Los Angeles, USA - 15 Jun 2019

Noah Centineo  Rob Latour/Shutterstock

He looks like he went out all night and went directly to the red carpet. It’s a going-out outfit that’s been worn out. And the jeans fit like yoga pants. Big guys and jeans with a stretch don’t get along.

Daniel Levy: C

Daniel LevyMTV Movie & TV Awards, Arrivals, Barker Hangar, Los Angeles, USA - 15 Jun 2019

Daniel Levy  Matt Baron/Shutterstock

What’s not to like about a strawberry smoothie? But as a suit, it doesn’t taste as sweet. The bouffant hair and statement glasses make it even more cartoonish.

Brett Dier: C

Brett DierMTV Movie & TV Awards, Arrivals, Barker Hangar, Los Angeles, USA - 15 Jun 2019

Brett Dier  Rob Latour/Shutterstock

The natural curl is the best thing he has going for him. The only way this would work is if it were a onesie — forget about the shoes and shirt. If he wants to be funny, he needs to be funny all the way.

Elisabeth Moss: C

Elisabeth MossMTV Movie & TV Awards, Arrivals, Barker Hangar, Los Angeles, USA - 15 Jun 2019Wearing Balmain Same Outfit as Juliette Binoche

Elisabeth Moss  Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Some strange lady of dragons dominatrix has possessed her body. This exotic choice seems out of character for her, and she looks uncomfortable in it.

Lizzo: B+

LizzoMTV Movie & TV Awards, Arrivals, Barker Hangar, Los Angeles, USA - 15 Jun 2019Wearing Christopher John Rogers

Lizzo  Matt Baron/Shutterstock

In theory, this dress sounds like a fashion disaster, but somehow Lizzo is pulling it off. The hair and the green eye shadow make it clear how she’s committing to the look, but then the sneaker makes it less serious. Don’t try this at home — no one can pull this off but her.

Mj Rodriguez: A-

Mj Rodriguez arrives at the MTV Movie and TV Awards, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards - Arrivals, Santa Monica, USA - 15 Jun 2019

Mj Rodriguez  Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The cropped curly bob and smokey eye shadow complement the colorful dress without overwhelming it. The floral details and sparkly stilettos give it a touch of distinction. The color looks amazing on her.

Tessa Thompson: B

Tessa ThompsonMTV Movie & TV Awards, Arrivals, Barker Hangar, Los Angeles, USA - 15 Jun 2019

Tessa Thompson  Rob Latour/Shutterstock

There is something about the hair that feels very personal and unique to her. We understand what she’s trying to do: The oversize men’s wear blazer and high-heeled loafer is very subversive businesswoman. The result is fresh and cool.

