WWD Report Card: Funny All the Way

The red carpet for the MTV Movie & TV Awards proved quite the spectacle. Here, the best and worst.

Nick Cannon: Fail

The top part feels like a fashion victim Hannibal Lecter, while the bottom is a naive girl on her way to Key West. Cannon, make up your mind: Which one are you?

Noah Centineo: D

He looks like he went out all night and went directly to the red carpet. It’s a going-out outfit that’s been worn out. And the jeans fit like yoga pants. Big guys and jeans with a stretch don’t get along.

Daniel Levy: C

What’s not to like about a strawberry smoothie? But as a suit, it doesn’t taste as sweet. The bouffant hair and statement glasses make it even more cartoonish.

Brett Dier: C

The natural curl is the best thing he has going for him. The only way this would work is if it were a onesie — forget about the shoes and shirt. If he wants to be funny, he needs to be funny all the way.

Elisabeth Moss: C

Some strange lady of dragons dominatrix has possessed her body. This exotic choice seems out of character for her, and she looks uncomfortable in it.

Lizzo: B+

In theory, this dress sounds like a fashion disaster, but somehow Lizzo is pulling it off. The hair and the green eye shadow make it clear how she’s committing to the look, but then the sneaker makes it less serious. Don’t try this at home — no one can pull this off but her.

Mj Rodriguez: A-

The cropped curly bob and smokey eye shadow complement the colorful dress without overwhelming it. The floral details and sparkly stilettos give it a touch of distinction. The color looks amazing on her.

Tessa Thompson: B

There is something about the hair that feels very personal and unique to her. We understand what she’s trying to do: The oversize men’s wear blazer and high-heeled loafer is very subversive businesswoman. The result is fresh and cool.