The men of the NFL draft gave it their all when it came to creative men’s wear during the 2019 NFL Draft. Here’s hoping their fancy new NFL careers come with stylists.

Daniel Jones: B-

He’s dressed as the brother of the bride at a Hamptons wedding. There’s nothing wrong with the suit — in fact, the brighter color blue is youthful and fun and it matches his new team: the New York Giants. But he’s committing capital fashion sin by wearing the brown brogues, which belong exclusively to a country weekend lifestyle.

Marquise Brown: D

This is the perfect look for a 25-year-old New York girl on the Upper West Side, on her way to an after-work Whispering Angel. But what’s not to like about cropped cigarette pants with a pair of loafers? Paging Audrey Hepburn!

Kyler Murray: D-

Dressing like strawberry sherbet should be rewarded, as it takes extreme commitment. But he’s obviously taking things too far with the pink and white shiny sneakers. He looks like a joke that he’s not in on. And with a four-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals, reportedly worth $35 million, maybe the joke’s on us.

Devin Bush: Fail

Designer harnesses are happening on the runway, but they’re very much a do-not-try-this-at-home trend. They can easily turn into an orthopedic accent — especially when paired with sneakers designed for grannies with back problems.

Ed Oliver: C+

The sartorial rule is that bigger guys should avoid three-piece suits: However, the softer shoulder and the fitted pant makes this suit work. But the aviator glasses and headphones give him an insect-like accent that should fly away.

Jonah Williams: C-

Men who have ginger tendencies should avoid wearing bright contrasting colors that bring their inner ginger out. Baby blue ties have no place in any man’s wardrobe — not even for an Easter brunch.

Andre Dillard: C+

Big thighs and bold plaids don’t mix. We are all for a windowpane suit but sticking to heritage colors like dark grays and navys would turn this offensive lineman into a sleek red carpet player.

Josh Jacobs: B-

The color combination of black and electric blue with a matching vest is dynamic and young, but we can’t get past the cropped pant, which he’s obviously opting for to showcase the studded precious shoes. It’s a very Dorothy move.