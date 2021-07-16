The biggest trend from the past European shows for men is party time, and this metallic sharply tailored Tom Ford suit is a perfect embodiment. Chalamet smartly pairs it with a mandarin-collared white shirt and low-heeled white booties. The sunglasses and beachy hair keep the fantastical effort grounded.

This is basically a Met Gala look — and we obviously love it. It has all the makings of a head-turning outfit: the corset, the bedazzled bra cups, the feathered train with gradation into canary yellow, and a major jewel moment. Turner Smith looks every part a major movie star.

This is the result of a years-long friendship between designer and his muse. Haider Ackermann’s vision couldn’t be more of an ideal fit for someone like Swinton, who makes this colorblocked, layered ensemble look effortlessly chic. This is the ultimate dream.

Who can forget the Kate Moss era at Cannes in the ’90s? Hadid keeps up the tradition of supermodels at the festival and doesn’t disappoint in this Schiaparelli gown. The house has been dominating red carpets with incredible silhouettes and one-of-a-kind hardware embellishments.

These two are European fashion legends. Leave it to them to make denim seem like the ultimate red carpet must have. Gainsbourg dresses hers up with black boots and a belted moment, while Birkin opts for a boyfriend white shirt and All Star Converse.

View Gallery Related Gallery All the Looks at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival

This is a fashion comeback for Brody, and he’s lost neither speed nor style. He makes this black double-breasted tuxedo with tonal shirt and bowtie feel cool and easy. The sunglasses and sleek shoes seal the deal and give him a bit of a “Reservoir Dogs” look.

Lee has been a leader from the beginning of exploring with black-tie options on the red carpet, and this fuchsia double-breasted Louis Vuitton suit with matching sunglasses is no exception. Just for the record, a lot of people are wearing looks like this on the red carpet now, but he was one of the first — and deserves the credit.

O’Connor has quickly become an exciting style star to watch with his constant collaborations with Loewe. A double-breasted sorbet pink suit with white buttons is just another day at the office for him. His traditional good looks are a natural pairing for classic tailoring, but the fact that he pushes the envelope is what makes things interesting.