“Gossip Girl” is back, in a modern, hip-to-the-times way (aka, we probably won’t be seeing as many headbands). Here, the fashion that defined the original.

This is such a 2010s moment, from the platform high heel, the furry layered vest, the chunky jewelry to the oversize handbag. We highly doubt the reboot will revisit this charming look from the past, but if they do, we’d welcome it.

The bubble floral short dress was one of the go-to ladylike moments of Blair, a very uptown fun ensemble. The side braid and hair accessory are feel-good blasts from the past.

The poster boy of Brooks Brothers American preppy, all the way down to the boat shoes. The orange top coat brings it into “Gossip Girl” territory. When it comes to Blair, Upper East Side prep is even more extreme. She takes the uniform and adds the orange leggings, yellow belt and coat and, of course, the headband.

Emily, move aside: the original wild fashionistas in Paris show how it’s done. From the baby blue beret paired with cotton candy cocktail dress to the straw fedora meets men’s blazer meets Chanel minidress, these are girls having fun with fashion. And let’s not forget Blair in a platform sandal and Serena in a lace-up brogue.

Apple green pleated cropped top coat paired with pussy bow minidress and colored stockings? Absolutely. Looking for a perfect “Gossip Girl” outfit? This is Blair at her best.

“Gossip Girl” was known for infusing new fashion elements into the traditional Upper East Side uniform, and this orange moto jacket over the tartan schoolgirl skirt is no exception. The knee-high boot and zebra print bag moves the scholar look into overdrive.

Having a celebrity wearing a runway look is nothing new, but back in the Aughts having a TV character wearing a halter tiered Ralph Lauren runway dress was major, becoming one of those turning points that made “Gossip Girl” the ultimate guilty pleasure show for fashion.

When the film industry depicts runway shows, there’s usually some wild caricature of high fashion — and unfortunately this is no exception. This ’80s-inspired corset dress with exaggerated volume skirt is fashion roadkill. And let’s not talk about the electrifying hairstyle. It might have worked for the show, but it didn’t score any fashion points.