Below, a browse through the Chalamet archives.

This satin tracksuit is giving us “Star Trek” evening uniform vibes. The chunky heeled boot helps ground the effort, which otherwise feels quite young. The crossbody bag and helmet hairstyle are less than desirable.

White tuxedos can be either gelato waiter or runaway bride in a Caribbean destination wedding — but Chalamet is neither. The cropped pant over the pointy boot helps toughen up the otherwise delicate nature of an all-white ensemble. Chalamet’s thespian features make this look appear straight out of a Jane Austen movie.

This shows a tougher side of Chalamet. The monochrome creative black tie effort is definitely modern and one-of-a-kind. The crystal encrusted harness is a playful wink to a more adventurous side — at least with fashion, that is. This look would be very popular in certain establishments of dubious reputation.

Wearing a Van Gogh with a chunky sneaker is emotionally draining. If one feels painterly, one should always opt for an espadrille and a straw hat. However, the curly locks and family heirloom jewelry play with the romantic artist ideal.

This look would be too daring for most wannabe red-carpet-style stars. Does he look like a fairy-tale prince? Or is this the ideal outfit for a mother of the bride? Either way, when it comes to Chalamet, he just steals the show. This was one of the best red-carpet moments from 2019, hands down.

There is something very free love about this. This retro silk pajama turned suit moment — in fuschia at that — is effortless and cool and very high fashion. The curly middle parted hairstyle really works with the bohemian flair of the look. And yes, he loves a black boot.

He looks like he’s on his way to Easter brunch — which is not ideal. The ultra soft construction of the blazer plus the pastel shade feels very 2004 terrycloth Juicy Couture (a favorite of his, we learned this summer). The slicked-back hair and yellow socks feel random and diffuse the casual effort.

E.T. phone home! And if no one picks up, make sure to call Timothée to get your look back. Melancholy throwbacks are very quarantine friendly, and yet again Chalamet is able to execute the latest trends with singular flair. There is something very Eighties teen idol about him, which makes him perfect in a look like this.