It was a rough week, dear celebs.

Janelle Monáe: D+

She looks like she’s wearing a huge bib to prevent getting sauce on her dress. The lion-tamer hat only contributes to the comical effect — not to mention the sock-with-pump combo is baffling.

Scarlett Johansson: C+

No pain no fashion gain? If you’re going to suffer like this to be sausaged into an outfit, it needs to be amazing — and this look is not a good return on investment.

Alicia Silverstone: C-

It’s getting colder, the ice rinks are back — and so are the skaters. The only thing she needs is a pair of blades and a triple lutz and she’ll be a gold medal in our book. But on the red carpet, we’re feeling bronze.

Rita Ora: D

Someone got started with their holiday decorations early this year. Although this look might work on the angel atop your Christmas tree, in real life it’s simply ridiculous.

Jamie Foxx: D

Now boarding! This flight attendant look has reached new heights on Foxx. When he’s finished mixing you a tomato juice, he needs to emergency exit out of this sad excuse of a suit.

John Legend: B-

Legend is ready to bore you with a PowerPoint presentation in this predictable business outfit. The width of the lapel is too narrow in relationship to the width of the tie — but on the brighter side, the studded wingtips bring some personality.

Darren Criss: B

A black shiny suit is difficult to pull off, but his combination of navy shirt and navy tie helps to make things chicer. A skinny tie is very 2005; he should opt for a wider one.

Tyga: B-

A leather daddy is on the loose! We are all about commitment, and this is it. The black Nikes and excessive bling makes the overall effort more believable. But the Mariah Carey sunglasses should be left at home.