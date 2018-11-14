RC-11-14-1



It was a rough week, dear celebs.

Janelle Monáe: D+

Janelle MonaeGlamour's 28th annual Women of the Year Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 12 Nov 2018Wearing Jean Paul Gaultier Same Outfit as catwalk model *9731945bf

Janelle Monáe  Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

She looks like she’s wearing a huge bib to prevent getting sauce on her dress. The lion-tamer hat only contributes to the comical effect — not to mention the sock-with-pump combo is baffling.

Scarlett Johansson: C+

Scarlett JohanssonPeople's Choice Awards, Press Room, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Nov 2018

Scarlett Johansson  John Salangsang/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

No pain no fashion gain? If you’re going to suffer like this to be sausaged into an outfit, it needs to be amazing — and this look is not a good return on investment.

Alicia Silverstone: C-

Alicia SilverstoneGlamour's 28th annual Women of the Year Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 12 Nov 2018Wearing Christian Siriano Same Outfit as Catwalk Model *9372401y

Alicia Silverstone  Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

It’s getting colder, the ice rinks are back — and so are the skaters. The only thing she needs is a pair of blades and a triple lutz and she’ll be a gold medal in our book. But on the red carpet, we’re feeling bronze.

Rita Ora: D

Rita OraPeople's Choice Awards, Arrivals, Santa Monica, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Nov 2018

Rita Ora  Xavier Collin/REX/Shutterstock

Someone got started with their holiday decorations early this year. Although this look might work on the angel atop your Christmas tree, in real life it’s simply ridiculous.

Jamie Foxx: D

Jamie Foxx'Robin Hood' film premiere, Arrivals, New York, USA - 11 Nov 2018

Jamie Foxx  Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Now boarding! This flight attendant look has reached new heights on Foxx. When he’s finished mixing you a tomato juice, he needs to emergency exit out of this sad excuse of a suit.

John Legend: B-

John LegendGlamour's 28th annual Women of the Year Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 12 Nov 2018

John Legend  Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock

Legend is ready to bore you with a PowerPoint presentation in this predictable business outfit. The width of the lapel is too narrow in relationship to the width of the tie — but on the brighter side, the studded wingtips bring some personality.

Darren Criss: B

Darren CrissPeople's Choice Awards, Press Room, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Nov 2018

Darren Criss  Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

A black shiny suit is difficult to pull off, but his combination of navy shirt and navy tie helps to make things chicer. A skinny tie is very 2005; he should opt for a wider one.

Tyga: B-

TygaE! People's Choice Awards, Santa Monica, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Nov 2018

Tyga  John Salangsang/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

A leather daddy is on the loose! We are all about commitment, and this is it. The black Nikes and excessive bling makes the overall effort more believable. But the Mariah Carey sunglasses should be left at home.

Celebrity Style
