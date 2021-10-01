×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: October 1, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Moore From L.A.: Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Must-sees for Fashion, Costume Lovers

Fashion

Rick Owens RTW Spring 2022

Sustainability

Yoox Net-a-porter Delves Into Resale With Reflaunt

WWD Report Card: Shaken Not Stirred

For the final James Bond movie led by Daniel Craig, the cast — and royals — turned out to the nines.

By
Leigh Nordstrom, Alex Badia
Plus Icon

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge: 4.5
They’re dressed like royals. Her golden beaded Jenny Packham gown with floor-length cape is equally mega-glamorous and very her. Oscar hopefuls take note: This is very Academy Awards red carpet. And he is the perfect companion in this classic tux.

Daniel Craig: 5
For his last turn as James Bond, he’s stepping out of his Bond persona with this raspberry velvet dinner jacket. The extremely form-fitting number shows the playful side of Craig and less the “License to Kill” character he’s leaving behind.

Lea Seydoux: 5
Goddess gowns with capes are an obvious trend at this red carpet. The extreme femininity of the ivory gown with metallic beaded embellishments and red lip created the ultimate modern, high-fashion look.

Ana de Armas: 4
There are many things working here for de Armas. The plunging-V neckline, the metallic chain straps and the high slit give smoldering badass vibes. And the long bob with bangs seals the deal.

Lashana Lynch: 4
Lynch got the memo that bright colors and glam dressing are all over the Paris runways. The asymmetrical detailing from the neckline and full skirt is accentuated by the two-tone yellow and black colorway, resulting in the ultimate 007 look.

Naomie Harris: 4
Another very on-trend dress: the bandeau style neckline with cutouts and spaghetti straps is not only of the moment but is also sleek and flattering on her. However, the jeweled hairpiece is what steals the show.

Rami Malek: 5
After a sea of bright colors in eveningwear for men’s, this traditional shawl collar tuxedo feels sharp and powerful. Malek is no stranger to fashion, and with this confident choice he proves once again that he knows what he’s doing.

'No Time to Die' Red Carpet

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

'No Time to Die' Red Carpet

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

'No Time to Die' Red Carpet

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

'No Time to Die' Red Carpet

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

'No Time to Die' Red Carpet

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

'No Time to Die' Red Carpet

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

'No Time to Die' Red Carpet

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

'No Time to Die' Red Carpet

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

'No Time to Die' Red Carpet

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

'No Time to Die' Red Carpet

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

'No Time to Die' Red Carpet

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

'No Time to Die' Red Carpet

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

'No Time to Die' Red Carpet

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

'No Time to Die' Red Carpet

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

'No Time to Die' Red Carpet

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

'No Time to Die' Red Carpet

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

'No Time to Die' Red Carpet

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

'No Time to Die' Red Carpet

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

'No Time to Die' Red Carpet

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

'No Time to Die' Red Carpet

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
'No Time to Die' Red Carpet

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

'No Time to Die' Red Carpet

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

'No Time to Die' Red Carpet

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

'No Time to Die' Red Carpet

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

'No Time to Die' Red Carpet

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

'No Time to Die' Red Carpet

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

'No Time to Die' Red Carpet

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

'No Time to Die' Red Carpet

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

'No Time to Die' Red Carpet

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

'No Time to Die' Red Carpet

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

'No Time to Die' Red Carpet

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

'No Time to Die' Red Carpet

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

'No Time to Die' Red Carpet

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

'No Time to Die' Red Carpet

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

'No Time to Die' Red Carpet

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

'No Time to Die' Red Carpet

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

'No Time to Die' Red Carpet

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad