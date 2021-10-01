WWD Report Card: Shaken Not Stirred

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge: 4.5

They’re dressed like royals. Her golden beaded Jenny Packham gown with floor-length cape is equally mega-glamorous and very her. Oscar hopefuls take note: This is very Academy Awards red carpet. And he is the perfect companion in this classic tux.

Daniel Craig: 5

For his last turn as James Bond, he’s stepping out of his Bond persona with this raspberry velvet dinner jacket. The extremely form-fitting number shows the playful side of Craig and less the “License to Kill” character he’s leaving behind.

Lea Seydoux: 5

Goddess gowns with capes are an obvious trend at this red carpet. The extreme femininity of the ivory gown with metallic beaded embellishments and red lip created the ultimate modern, high-fashion look.

Ana de Armas: 4

There are many things working here for de Armas. The plunging-V neckline, the metallic chain straps and the high slit give smoldering badass vibes. And the long bob with bangs seals the deal.

Lashana Lynch: 4

Lynch got the memo that bright colors and glam dressing are all over the Paris runways. The asymmetrical detailing from the neckline and full skirt is accentuated by the two-tone yellow and black colorway, resulting in the ultimate 007 look.

Naomie Harris: 4

Another very on-trend dress: the bandeau style neckline with cutouts and spaghetti straps is not only of the moment but is also sleek and flattering on her. However, the jeweled hairpiece is what steals the show.

Rami Malek: 5

After a sea of bright colors in eveningwear for men’s, this traditional shawl collar tuxedo feels sharp and powerful. Malek is no stranger to fashion, and with this confident choice he proves once again that he knows what he’s doing.