The best and worst from the 2020 Grammys carpet.

Billie Eilish: B

This is a bit Baby Yoda meets “Wicked.” She has developed this look of allover pajamas. This feels to us like a statement: a rebellious protection against traditional red carpet dressing.

Lizzo: A-

We like the fact that she went for ultimate, old school glamour. The all-white look is very on trend with this season’s red carpets, and she manages to steer clear of bridal territory with the fur shrug and diamonds, which feel very sexy. The hair and makeup are on point as well. Very glam, and flattering on her.

Ariana Grande: D

If her intention was to be dressed as cigarette smoke, she passed with flying colors. Volume has been a big trend on the carpet as of late, but this number is engulfing her. This could’ve looked great if she would’ve gone all the way, dyeing her hair gray a la Lady Gaga.

Rosalía: B

The red leather and the fringe work really well with her tendency to celebrate her Spanish heritage. However, it feels a bit too casual for the Grammys red carpet. She would look better on the back of a motorcycle with this look.

Lil Nas X: A

This is what you get when you mix a Nineties throwback supermodel bondage dress with the ultimate glam cowboy. The result is perfection. We all want to be Lil Nas X in this outfit.

Tyler, the Creator: B+

This is something that we expect from the likes of Pharrell Williams, but Tyler, the Creator took things a step further with the suitcase, which adds a level of theatrics. We also like the idea of moving into the red carpet — a perhaps scary hotel but fun nonetheless.

Billy Porter: B

We have been known for loving a time-traveling outfit, and this Seventies disco roller number is no exception. The mechanical metallic fringe on his hat added a sassy, you-can’t-sit-with-us flair that we find amusing.

Orville Peck: A-

Ultra glam was a big trend directly from the Paris couture runways this past week, and he’s wearing it better than anyone else. And what’s not to love about a leather fringe eye mask with a cowboy hat and belt?