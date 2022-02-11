WWD Report Card: The Olympics Opening Ceremony’s Top Looks

Breaking down the patriotic flair from the Beijing Winter Olympic Games’ Opening Ceremony.

Finland Jae C. Hong/AP

Finland: 4

This looks like it’s taken from a Thom Browne runway show. The monochromatic gray with white trimming and accessories reads very chic and minimal. The crossbody bag is a great street-style touch — and what’s not to like about a pompom knit hat?

Canada Kyodo/AP

Canada: 3

The bright red puffer couldn’t be more on trend, and the quilted scarf with the Canada graphic gives it an edgy, cool touch. The burgundy trouser is a bit disappointing: an all red Teletubby moment would’ve been a total winner.

Italy Jae C. Hong/AP

Italy: 2

Ponchos are tricky. This is starting to become a campy superhero moment, rather than a chic athletic entrance. It feels like they are in a Halloween flag costume for Eurovision.

Jamaica Petr David Josek/AP

Jamaica: 4

The electric yellow pants are giving off major ‘80s vibes, and we love it. They pair nicely with a muted hunter green. You can easily wear this whole look on the slopes; however, a cropped silhouette puffer instead of a parka would’ve been more fun.

Mexico Bernat Armangue/AP

Mexico: 5

We don’t know if sunny Mexico is going to gather many gold medals at the Winter Olympics, but they easily take home the gold for their Opening Ceremony looks. The black-and-white ensemble feels sleek, while the Día de Muertos print pays homage to their heritage.

USA Michael Kappeler/AP

USA: 5

Ralph Lauren has become a master of designing a feel-good all-American sporty look. The different combinations of red, white and blue create a feast for the eyes, allowing for a very powerful entrance — and isn’t that what it’s all about?