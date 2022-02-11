×
February 11, 2022

New York Fashion Week Is All About Emerging Talent

CEO Talks: Rodrigo Bazan on Thom Browne’s Growth, Building Womenswear, Loyalty

Pantone Reveals NYFW Fashion Color Trends for Fall 2022

WWD Report Card: The Olympics Opening Ceremony’s Top Looks

Canada embraced the puffer trend while Finland seemed straight from the Thom Browne runway.

By
Leigh Nordstrom, Alex Badia
Breaking down the patriotic flair from the Beijing Winter Olympic Games’ Opening Ceremony.

Finland
Finland Jae C. Hong/AP

Finland: 4
This looks like it’s taken from a Thom Browne runway show. The monochromatic gray with white trimming and accessories reads very chic and minimal. The crossbody bag is a great street-style touch — and what’s not to like about a pompom knit hat?

Canada
Canada Kyodo/AP

Canada: 3
The bright red puffer couldn’t be more on trend, and the quilted scarf with the Canada graphic gives it an edgy, cool touch. The burgundy trouser is a bit disappointing: an all red Teletubby moment would’ve been a total winner.

Italy
Italy Jae C. Hong/AP

Italy: 2
Ponchos are tricky. This is starting to become a campy superhero moment, rather than a chic athletic entrance. It feels like they are in a Halloween flag costume for Eurovision.

Jamaica
Jamaica Petr David Josek/AP

Jamaica: 4
The electric yellow pants are giving off major ‘80s vibes, and we love it. They pair nicely with a muted hunter green. You can easily wear this whole look on the slopes; however, a cropped silhouette puffer instead of a parka would’ve been more fun.

Mexico
Mexico Bernat Armangue/AP

Mexico: 5
We don’t know if sunny Mexico is going to gather many gold medals at the Winter Olympics, but they easily take home the gold for their Opening Ceremony looks. The black-and-white ensemble feels sleek, while the Día de Muertos print pays homage to their heritage.

USA
USA Michael Kappeler/AP

USA: 5
Ralph Lauren has become a master of designing a feel-good all-American sporty look. The different combinations of red, white and blue create a feast for the eyes, allowing for a very powerful entrance — and isn’t that what it’s all about?

