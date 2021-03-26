As the Oscar races heat up, a look at award nominees’ best looks.

Frances McDormand in denim: 😍😍😍1/2

A ’70s-inspired Canadian tuxedo with orange platform sandals? No problem! McDormand’s aura makes anything feel effortless and extremely cool. The blonde bob and red lipstick are the ultimate unbothered glam look.

Frances McDormand at the Met Ball: 😍😍😍😍😍

Some red carpet looks are great and some others make fashion history: this is the latter. Her uber dramatic silk cape, topped with a headpiece of flying butterflies, puts cape king Darth Vader to shame.

Riz Ahmed in Celine: 😍😍😍😍😍

There is nothing new about sneakers paired with a suit, but Ahmed’s chilled attitude makes it feel fresh. The strong shoulder construction plus the baggy pleated pant really work with the relaxed overall vibe. A black turtleneck is a must-have in every man’s wardrobe.

Riz Ahmed: 😍😍😍

We are all about a fitted suit, but this is one step too far. When hitting the gym hard, it’s also a good idea to visit your tailor more regularly. The burgundy shade and collarless shirt feel young and fun, though.

Sacha Baron Cohen: 😍😍😍

Dictator fashion should never be celebrated, but when it comes to Cohen in character, it’s hard not to be enthralled. The ’70s retro sunglasses, full beard and insane amount of medals steal the show. Cohen’s commitment to character is worth applauding.

Sacha Baron Cohen: 😍

It’s hard to distinguish when Cohen is playing a character or just going to play a soccer game on a casual Sunday. Regardless, the boxy shorts aren’t his most fashion-forward. A pair of nylon sweatpants would work better on his tall frame.

Viola Davis: 😍😍😍😍

Davis is one of the few red carpet sirens who routinely embraces bold color. The flowiness and trail of the gown have an ethereal quality that when mixed with the bright orange color feels innovative and new.

Viola Davis: 😍😍😍😍

A three-piece suit is hard to pull off, but Davis makes it look as effortless as jeans and a T-shirt. Rather than looking bridal, the white suit feels empowering and chic. Matching your gold shoes to your newly acquired Oscar is the ultimate accessorizing power move.