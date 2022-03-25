WWD Report Card: What Should the Oscar Nominees Wear This Sunday?

What should the nominees for this year’s Oscars wear come Sunday? We take a look from the recent runway shows and make our fantasy picks.

Ariana DeBose, Carolina Herrera RTW Fall 2022 George Chinsee/WWD/Vianney Le Caer/AP

Ariana DeBose:

The first-time nominee and rising fashion star was in the front row at this Carolina Herrera show, and could win a fashion Oscar with this pink dress with layered tutu skirt. It’s young, and has just enough drama to go down in history as a great classic look.

Jessie Buckley, Off-White High Fashion Fall 2022 Dominique Maitre/WWD/Joel C Ryan/AP

Jessie Buckley:

Buckley has been making a name for herself as a fashion risk-taker and we’d love to see her in this couture-like gown from the latest Off-White show in Paris. The combination of the ethereal skirt with the hardware corset and long leather gloves is cool and edgy.

Jessica Chastain, Ralph Lauren RTW Fall 2022 George Chinsee/WWD/Jordan Strauss/AP

Jessica Chastain:

Fresh from the front row of the most recent Ralph Lauren show held this week in New York, Chastain would look every bit Oscar gold in this red and black gown. Red dresses on the red carpet are a winning recipe, and the exaggerated bow and cinched waist are perfectly Old Hollywood.

Judi Dench, Christian Dior RTW Fall 2022 GIOVANNI GIANNONI/WWD/Ian West/AP

Judi Dench:

Judi Dench plus a Christian Dior burgundy goddess dress? Yes, please. The flowing dress has a regal feel that would be perfect for Dench, and the rich color is flattering and royal — fit for the Dame herself. This neckline would welcome a striking diamond necklace.

Kristen Dunst, Peter Do RTW Fall 2022 Masato Onoda/WWD

Kirsten Dunst:

She’s always favored emerging fashion faces and approaches fashion with a high level of intellect, which is why Peter Do is a great choice for her this Oscars. We love this elegant take on a caftan dress. The plunging neckline is sexy yet controlled, and has an element of minimalism that shows her knowledge in the fashion craft.

Nicole Kidman, Rick Owens RTW Fall 2022 GIOVANNI GIANNONI/WWD/Stephane Feugere/WWD

Nicole Kidman:

Rick Owens’ fall sequined gown for a fashion queen — this is the perfect pairing. This take on 1930s Hollywood glamour feels incredibly modern. It’s hard to match her 1997 Dior dress, but this would give it a run for its money.

Penélope Cruz, Saint Laurent RTW Fall 2022 GIOVANNI GIANNONI/WWD/Stephane Feugere/WWD

Penélope Cruz:

We know that Penélope favors Chanel, but this stunner from Saint Laurent might just inspire someone to cheat. The seductive transparencies combined with the elongated silhouette are just revealing enough — and just imagine it while holding an Oscar. The result would be stunning.

Kristen Stewart, Chanel RTW Fall 2022 GIOVANNI GIANNONI/WWD/Stephane Feugere/WWD

Kristen Stewart:

Kristen Stewart can do no wrong, and she has been having a very successful red carpet season. This Chanel retro-inspired number would be another hit on her repertoire. We suggest a bleach blonde hair and heavy smokey eye to finish the look.