Dream outfits for this year’s nominees.

Viola Davis:

Never one to shy away from color, Davis would look radiant in this Aliette gown with dramatic cape. Perfect for walking down the red carpet — and hopefully holding an Oscar.

Vanessa Kirby:

Kirby has already stunned in a Givenchy gown this awards season, and we think she is the right person to pull off this modern take on eveningwear. What’s not to love about a feathered hem and oversize paillettes?

Riz Ahmed:

Always a lover of a turtleneck with a suit, this bright yellow ensemble from Valentino couture follows that style, and enhances the main trend of this season in men’s wear: bright colors. The sequined turtleneck and metallic combat boot are just plain glam.

Sasha Baron Cohen:

The Oscars red carpet is the perfect time for Bruno to make a comeback. This Gucci red velvet suit, channeling the Tom Ford era of the brand, is made anew with the BDSM leather harness — and it feels like the right challenge for Baron Cohen.

Maria Bakalova:

This season’s breakout fashion star, Bakalova’s style appears to have no bounds. This Iris Van Herpen couture dress has the perfect amount of drama and chicness to continue her fashion rise. The shoes are, of course, a must.

Leslie Odom Jr.:

During this awards season, Odom Jr. has been serving high fashion looks one after another, from bright colors to sharp tailoring. This metallic Louis Vuitton tailored topcoat would solidify him as a front runner of pushing the boundaries of what black-tie dress codes are all about.

Frances McDormand:

We’ve been thinking about her Valentino couture look at the 2019 Met Ball ever since, and are desperate for a follow up. This red velvet Schiaparelli couture would turn the red carpet on its head, and McDormand has just the right personality for the job.

Andra Day:

Music crossover Andra Day has been dressing like a Hollywood leading lady all awards season and what better way to cap it off than in this asymmetrical white sleek choice from Givenchy pre-fall? It has all the drama and chicness of a winner.