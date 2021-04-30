WWD Report Card: Oscars Red Carpet Winners

Those who ruled the first in-person carpet of the season.

Leslie Odom Jr.: 4
One of the leaders of the red carpet trends this awards season, Odom Jr. went for gold in this gilded double-breasted Brioni suit. The statement Cartier Panthère ring only enhanced the full-on glitz of the effort. The layered black turtleneck has become one of his trademark style moves, and it works here.

Riz Ahmed: 5
Always effortless in his style, Ahmed mastered retro minimalism with this Prada black single-breasted two-button wool mohair tuxedo, black wool turtleneck sweater and black satin tuxedo cummerbund.

Colman Domingo: 4
The hand-beaded Swarovski crystal encrusted Versace suit took 150 hours to make — and it was worth every minute. This bright pink three-piece evening suit is the flag bearer of the men’s wear rebellion. This is the embodiment of bringing joy back to the red carpet.

LaKeith Stanfield: 5
A 1970s satin Saint Laurent jumpsuit inspired by a look from the women’s collection? Yes, please. The sharp tailoring turns this retro suit into a superhero moment. This is a very smart, subtle way of getting men out of the boring black suit zone. And the exaggerated white collar spread is almost cape-like.

Chloé Zhao: 5
This is Oscar red carpet history. Zhao’s approach may be casual, but let’s not forget she was wearing the ultimate luxury brand: Hermès. The muted ruched knit dress, paired with white sneakers, is casual yet chic — an instant classic. And the braids and natural makeup are just fantastic.

Regina King: 5
One of the more laborious outfits of the night — taking the Louis Vuitton team more than 160 hours to make — this ice blue, crystal embellished gown is pure fantasy on King. The exaggerated shoulder is galactic and very true to Nicolas Ghesquière’s aesthetic.

Zendaya: 5
Referencing ’70s Cher, Zendaya’s bright yellow cutout Valentino dress was one of the night’s favorites. The layered $2 million worth of Bulgari necklaces added mega-glamour to the beachy feel of the dress and easy hair.

Carey Mulligan: 4
The closing look of Valentino’s most recent couture show, this two-piece golden ensemble is an Oscar statue brought to life. She smartly pulled her hair back and kept the glam simple to allow the sequins to shine.

