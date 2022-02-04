WWD Report Card: Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee

Pamela Anderson’s and Tommy Lee’s couple style has never been more relevant than today, as ’90s and Y2K trends are on runways again and a Hulu show about the pair, called “Pam & Tommy,” debuts. Here, a look at their top fashion moments.

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee The Mega Agency

Slipdress: 4

What’s incredible about this 1996 look is it feels like it’s taken off the spring 2022 runways. His boxy, drop-shoulder blazer with high button closure is giving us Balenciaga vibes.

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee The Mega Agency

AMA: 4

Pamela Anderson was one of the first to wear the naked dress, in this famous American Music Awards look. The oversize hat added a touch of kookiness to an otherwise sexy ensemble, while his cowboy goth look is the perfect compliment to hers.

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee Cliff Welch/AP

Leopard bag: 3.5

This is another moment that looks very of the now. The crop top and denim skirt are most must-haves for the upcoming spring, while the furry leopard bag was an all-time favorite of the club kids from that era. His white tank, baggy denim and red dyed tips scream wannabe boy band.

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee The Mega Agency

Black leather dress: 5

Pamela Anderson in a black leather dress? Yes, please. Channeling her glam killer vibes from the cult classic “Barbed Wire,” the actress never looked hotter. He matches with the leather trousers and black blazer. The red pointy collar shirt is giving off Tom Ford Gucci vibes: the ultimate ’90s look.

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee The Mega Agency

Blue babydoll: 3

This is slight sexy Barbarella. The blue babydoll dress — again, very of the now — has the ’90s casual edge but is super sexy. The white boot gives it a fashion seal of approval. As for him? This would look great on a 20-year-old skater boy, but he’s outgrown it.