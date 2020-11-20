Breaking down the carpet’s best and worst.

Joy is one of the major trends for the spring season — and this red Christian Siriano puffy minidress definitely touches on the happy note. The high pony and red lip are the perfect beauty choices for the red dress, and they’re very on brand for J.Lo.

The orange sequined ensemble is too loose: It looks perfect for a disco night in your house, not a red carpet. The turtleneck and shoulder pads don’t help the silhouette from feeling overwhelming. Pulling the hair back would’ve given her some breathing room.

This is taking power suiting to the next level — unfortunately a bit into cartoon territory. We do love an Eighties strong shoulder, but when mixed with the bright pink big pant, the result becomes overwhelming. The flower attachment feels like she got trapped in a rose garden. But kudos for finding the exact lipstick of the suit — hard to do!

He is one of our favorite new faces to watch on the red carpet, but this is a subtle misstep. This feels like a head-to-toe runway look, which we expect more from a teen pop star. The nail polish and blow dryer skills are on point though. The white booties are giving us naughty nurse vibes.

We understand that people would have separation anxiety from their pajamas, and wearing it with metallic high heels gives a Sunset Boulevard vibe. But the transparency of the pant feels forced, while the oversize blouse is sloppy.

This is what divorce looks like. The extreme tan, wind-tunnel hair and overgrown beard feel like he’s been on some sort of deserted island situation. But when mixed with the philosophy professor ensemble, the result feels a little skittish. We know he loves a pair of tight pants, but he should give those a break. We love the shoes though.

This is a great look on her. It’s the perfect amount of high fashion without appearing too young, with a hint of sexiness. The burgundy shade is very flattering on her, and when adding the subtle trail, the result feels very elegant. The gold chain jewelry and the sheer detail on the dress keep it modern.

This is the kind of look you either love or hate. She’s definitely fearless, but in these sweatpant times, this brave fashion choice should be rewarded. The look feels very S&M bridal, but Ross’ humor and the fact that she doesn’t take herself too seriously makes this work for her.