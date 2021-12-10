WWD Report Card: Where Fashion Went Wrong at the People’s Choice Awards

The fashion this year at the People’s Choice Awards left much to be desired.
Addison Rae: 2
The TikTok star is channeling boho chic with a hint of Stevie Nicks. This vintage Betsey Johnson is feminine and flattering, but feels a little middle school dance. The piled-on necklaces don’t do any favors.
The Rock: 3
This look is matador-meets-action figure. There is something very wax figure about the whole thing. It’s difficult to dress his muscular body type, but the leather jacket does fit him well.
Halle Berry: 3
Is she auditioning for a “Catwoman” sequel? There is no denying that Halle Berry always looks beautiful; however, this sequined bodysuit feels a little forced. The stitch detail and loose belt gives it a weird diaper look.
Chase Stokes: 1
This is ’70s glam Dracula to the max — not a compliment, unfortunately. We’re distracted by the random strap emerging from the blazer — what is its function? What is it holding? And the hair is a little “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective.”
Paris Jackson: 4
She looks like a punk princess in this Vivienne Westwood. The gown frames her tattoos to perfection, while the fishnets and the plaid platforms enhance the rock-‘n’-roll feel.
Iman Shumpert: 3
This is a bit of a confusing effort. We like the two-tone coat as a concept, but together with the leather and nylon underpinnings and all the jewelry, it becomes overwhelming.
Sydney Sweeney: 3
This is a very cute cocktail dress. The red lip and nails make it festive, and the bow cleavage detail adds a playful touch to the mini silhouette.
Laverene Cox: 3.5
Dressed already in 2022’s Pantone shade of the year, Cox wins us over with the hair coloring matching the dress. But the Muppet tiered gown is a little too much.