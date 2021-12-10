WWD Report Card: Where Fashion Went Wrong at the People’s Choice Awards

The fashion this year at the People’s Choice Awards left much to be desired.

Addison Rae: 2

The TikTok star is channeling boho chic with a hint of Stevie Nicks. This vintage Betsey Johnson is feminine and flattering, but feels a little middle school dance. The piled-on necklaces don’t do any favors.

Addison Rae Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

The Rock: 3

This look is matador-meets-action figure. There is something very wax figure about the whole thing. It’s difficult to dress his muscular body type, but the leather jacket does fit him well.

The Rock Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Halle Berry: 3

Is she auditioning for a “Catwoman” sequel? There is no denying that Halle Berry always looks beautiful; however, this sequined bodysuit feels a little forced. The stitch detail and loose belt gives it a weird diaper look.

Halle Berry Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Chase Stokes: 1

This is ’70s glam Dracula to the max — not a compliment, unfortunately. We’re distracted by the random strap emerging from the blazer — what is its function? What is it holding? And the hair is a little “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective.”

Iman Shumpert Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Paris Jackson: 4

She looks like a punk princess in this Vivienne Westwood. The gown frames her tattoos to perfection, while the fishnets and the plaid platforms enhance the rock-‘n’-roll feel.

Paris Jackson Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Iman Shumpert: 3

This is a bit of a confusing effort. We like the two-tone coat as a concept, but together with the leather and nylon underpinnings and all the jewelry, it becomes overwhelming.

Iman Shumpert Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Sydney Sweeney: 3

This is a very cute cocktail dress. The red lip and nails make it festive, and the bow cleavage detail adds a playful touch to the mini silhouette.

Sydney Sweeney Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Laverene Cox: 3.5

Dressed already in 2022’s Pantone shade of the year, Cox wins us over with the hair coloring matching the dress. But the Muppet tiered gown is a little too much.