×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: December 10, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Dior Men’s Pre-Fall 2022

Men's

EXCLUSIVE: Li-Ning Stages Show in China’s Hainan, Eyes Global Online Expansion

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Dries Van Noten Has a New President

WWD Report Card: Where Fashion Went Wrong at the People’s Choice Awards

The People's Choice Awards this year fell short, style-wise.

By
Leigh Nordstrom, Alex Badia
Plus Icon
Iman Shumpert, Iman Shumpert, Paris Jackson
Iman Shumpert, Iman Shumpert, Paris Jackson AP Photo

The fashion this year at the People’s Choice Awards left much to be desired.

Addison Rae: 2
The TikTok star is channeling boho chic with a hint of Stevie Nicks. This vintage Betsey Johnson is feminine and flattering, but feels a little middle school dance. The piled-on necklaces don’t do any favors.

Addison Rae
Addison Rae Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

The Rock: 3
This look is matador-meets-action figure. There is something very wax figure about the whole thing. It’s difficult to dress his muscular body type, but the leather jacket does fit him well.

The Rock
The Rock Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Halle Berry: 3
Is she auditioning for a “Catwoman” sequel? There is no denying that Halle Berry always looks beautiful; however, this sequined bodysuit feels a little forced. The stitch detail and loose belt gives it a weird diaper look.

Halle Berry
Halle Berry Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Chase Stokes: 1
This is ’70s glam Dracula to the max — not a compliment, unfortunately. We’re distracted by the random strap emerging from the blazer — what is its function? What is it holding? And the hair is a little “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective.”

Iman Shumpert
Iman Shumpert Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Paris Jackson: 4
She looks like a punk princess in this Vivienne Westwood. The gown frames her tattoos to perfection, while the fishnets and the plaid platforms enhance the rock-‘n’-roll feel.

Paris Jackson
Paris Jackson Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Iman Shumpert: 3
This is a bit of a confusing effort. We like the two-tone coat as a concept, but together with the leather and nylon underpinnings and all the jewelry, it becomes overwhelming.

Iman Shumpert
Iman Shumpert Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Sydney Sweeney: 3
This is a very cute cocktail dress. The red lip and nails make it festive, and the bow cleavage detail adds a playful touch to the mini silhouette.

Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Laverene Cox: 3.5
Dressed already in 2022’s Pantone shade of the year, Cox wins us over with the hair coloring matching the dress. But the Muppet tiered gown is a little too much.

Laverene Cox
Laverene Cox Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Best and Worst Dressed at the

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Best and Worst Dressed at the

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Best and Worst Dressed at the

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Best and Worst Dressed at the

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Best and Worst Dressed at the

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Best and Worst Dressed at the

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Best and Worst Dressed at the

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Best and Worst Dressed at the

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Best and Worst Dressed at the

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Best and Worst Dressed at the

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Best and Worst Dressed at the

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Best and Worst Dressed at the

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Best and Worst Dressed at the

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Best and Worst Dressed at the

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Best and Worst Dressed at the

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Best and Worst Dressed at the

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Best and Worst Dressed at the

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Best and Worst Dressed at the

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Best and Worst Dressed at the

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Best and Worst Dressed at the

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Best and Worst Dressed at the

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Best and Worst Dressed at the

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Best and Worst Dressed at the

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Best and Worst Dressed at the

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Best and Worst Dressed at the

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Best and Worst Dressed at the

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Best and Worst Dressed at the

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Best and Worst Dressed at the

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Best and Worst Dressed at the

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Best and Worst Dressed at the

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Best and Worst Dressed at the

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Best and Worst Dressed at the

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Best and Worst Dressed at the

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Best and Worst Dressed at the

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Best and Worst Dressed at the

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Best and Worst Dressed at the

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Best and Worst Dressed at the

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad