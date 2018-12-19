One of our favorite red carpet trends this year has been the larger-than-life shocking pink dress. Here, a look at the best.

Jennifer Lopez: A-

OK, we have to know: How did J.Lo travel to the event? This bubble gum pink Giambattista Valli gown requires a mini bus all on its own. It takes a true legend to carry the color and the size of this look so effortlessly — and J.Lo is such a woman.

Lady Gaga: A+

Although many Muppets had to die for the creation of this Valentino frock, it was a sacrifice worth making. From the perfect makeup to the simple earring and top knot, she lets the ethereal style reign freely. She’s floating into fashion heaven.

Tracee Ellis Ross: A

She’s not only the offspring of one of the biggest fashion legends of all time, but her larger-than-life personality owns clothes in her own right. She fully commits to this Valentino gown with the hot pink lip and orange shadow; she’s clearly having fun, and she’s not afraid to go big.

Mandy Moore: B+

The “This is Us” actress goes high fashion in Schiapparelli. She’s both on the hot pink trend, and, by going with a minimalistic silhouette, she makes it her own. Too much volume would overwhelm her. And the hair could use more glamour.